Pokémon Go ‘Astral Eclipse’ event, Collection Challenge guide

Finally turn your Cosmoem into Solgaleo or Lunala

By Julia Lee
/ new
People take photos of Solgaleo and Lunala as they come out of ultra wormholes Image: Niantic

The last event of the Pokémon Go “Season of Light” is called “Astral Eclipse,” and it introduces the legendary Pokémon Lunala and Solgaleo to the game.

The event adds the last step of Special Research about Cosmog, allowing you to evolve it to its final stage. It also increases the spawn rate of Alolan Pokémon and includes a Collection Challenge.

This event runs from Nov. 23-28.

Astral Eclipse Collection Challenge

Astral Eclipse: Sun Challenge

Catch the following for a reward:

  • Solrock
  • Yungoos
  • Sunkern
  • Cottonee
  • Petilil
  • Alolan Vulpix

Reward: 3,000 Stardust

Astral Eclipse: Moon Challenge

Catch the following for a reward:

  • Lunatone
  • Alolan Rattata
  • Hoothoot
  • Clefairy
  • Munna
  • Alolan Sandshrew

Reward: 3,000 Stardust

Astral Eclipse event Field Research and rewards

  • Catch 3 psychic-type Pokémon (Staryu encounter)
  • Catch 5 Staryu (1,000 Stardust)

Increased Pokémon spawns for Astral Eclipse

  • Alolan Rattata
  • Alolan Sandshrew
  • Clefairy
  • Alolan Vulpix
  • Staryu
  • Hoothoot
  • Sunkern
  • Lunatone
  • Solrock
  • Munna
  • Cottonee
  • Petilil

Astral Eclipse event specific raid targets

  • Drifloon
  • Frillish
  • Inkay
  • Rockruff
  • Hisuian Braviary

