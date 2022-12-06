Pokémon Go ‘Mythic Blade’ event, Collection Challenge guide

“Mythic Blade” is the first event in Pokémon Go’s “Mythical Wishes” season, and it introduces mythical Pokémon Keldeo to the game — for a price. The event runs from Dec. 6-11.

For $7.99, you can buy a pass that includes a Special Research Task set, which will give you the Keldeo, along with some special Incense boosted spawns.

The Special Research will unlock on Dec. 10. If you bought the pass and you want this Special Research, you will need to open your game and claim the research between Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. and Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. in your local time. If you do not do so, you will not get the research.

Note that Keldeo will likely come to the game in some kind of free-to-play manner, but not until much later.

We list all the spawns, raid targets, and other bonuses (like the Collection Challenge) below.

Mythic Blade Collection Challenge

Catch a Hitmonchan

Catch a Hitmonlee

Catch a Machop

Catch a Makuhita

Evolve a Machop into Machoke

Evolve a Makuhita into Hariyama

Evolve a Meditite into MEdicham

Catch a Crabrawler

Catch a Galarian Farfetch’d

Rewards: 1 Fast TM, 1 Charged TM

Pokémon Go Mythic Blade Field Research and rewards Task Reward Task Reward Catch 7 fighting-type Pokémon Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, or Hitmontop encounter Catch 15 fighting-type Pokémon Galarian Farfetch'd encounter Power up Pokémon 15 times Galarian Farfetch'd encounter

Increased Pokémon spawns for Mythic Blade

Mankey

Meowth

Machop

Hitmonlee

Hitmonchan

Hitmontop

Combusken

Makuhita

Meditite

Monferno

Crabrawler

If you buy the ticket and use an Incense, you’ll get the following boosted spawns:

Machop

Hitmonlee

Hitmonchan

Hitmontop

Beldum

Timburr

Ferroseed

Mythic Raid event specific raid targets