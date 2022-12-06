Pokémon Go ‘Mythic Blade’ event, Collection Challenge guide

“Mythic Blade” is the first event in Pokémon Go’s “Mythical Wishes” season, and it introduces mythical Pokémon Keldeo to the game — for a price. The event runs from Dec. 6-11.
For $7.99, you can buy a pass that includes a Special Research Task set, which will give you the Keldeo, along with some special Incense boosted spawns.
The Special Research will unlock on Dec. 10. If you bought the pass and you want this Special Research, you will need to open your game and claim the research between Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. and Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. in your local time. If you do not do so, you will not get the research.
Note that Keldeo will likely come to the game in some kind of free-to-play manner, but not until much later.
We list all the spawns, raid targets, and other bonuses (like the Collection Challenge) below.
Mythic Blade Collection Challenge
- Catch a Hitmonchan
- Catch a Hitmonlee
- Catch a Machop
- Catch a Makuhita
- Evolve a Machop into Machoke
- Evolve a Makuhita into Hariyama
- Evolve a Meditite into MEdicham
- Catch a Crabrawler
- Catch a Galarian Farfetch’d
Rewards: 1 Fast TM, 1 Charged TM
Pokémon Go Mythic Blade Field Research and rewards
|Task
|Reward
|Task
|Reward
|Catch 7 fighting-type Pokémon
|Hitmonlee, Hitmonchan, or Hitmontop encounter
|Catch 15 fighting-type Pokémon
|Galarian Farfetch'd encounter
|Power up Pokémon 15 times
|Galarian Farfetch'd encounter
Increased Pokémon spawns for Mythic Blade
- Mankey
- Meowth
- Machop
- Hitmonlee
- Hitmonchan
- Hitmontop
- Combusken
- Makuhita
- Meditite
- Monferno
- Crabrawler
If you buy the ticket and use an Incense, you’ll get the following boosted spawns:
- Machop
- Hitmonlee
- Hitmonchan
- Hitmontop
- Beldum
- Timburr
- Ferroseed
Mythic Raid event specific raid targets
- Meditite
- Buizel
- Timburr
- Tympole
- Poliwrath
- Aerodactyl
- Skarmory
- Breloom
Loading comments...