Pokémon Go Deino Community Day event guide

Pokémon Go’s June 2022 Community Day focuses on Deino, the dragon- and dark-type Pokémon. Deino Community Day will feature a heavily increased spawn rate for Alolan Deino, with increased chances to find Shiny versions of it as well as a special move for its evolution Hydreigon to learn.

Our Pokémon Go Deino Community Day guide explains how to find Shiny Deino, Hydreigon’s meta relevance, and how to make the most of your Community Day.

The Community Day event takes place on June 24, 2022 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in your local time.

As usual with all Community Days, you can buy a special Deino Community Day ticket for $1 to unlock extra Special Research Tasks that award more Deino and candy.

How do I find a Shiny Deino?

Community Day events have a heightened Shiny rate for the featured Pokémon, so if you’re playing, you should be able to find several Shiny Deino.

If you don’t have time to play all day, you can find a Shiny Deino by popping an Incense and tapping each Deino that pops up. The Shiny rate on Community Days is approximately 1 in 25, according to The Silph Road’s research, so you should find a Shiny Deino quickly.

What Community Day move does Deino’s evolution learn?

Evolve Deino into Hydreigon on June 24 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. in your local time to get the Charged Attack Brutal Swing.

Based on past years, if you miss the Community Day period, you’ll likely be able to evolve your Deino during the December Community Weekend event to get its move. You can also use an Elite TM to teach legacy Community Day-only moves.

How does Hydreigon do in battle?

Hydreigon is a great PvE attacker for raids and gyms. It does both dark-type attacks and dragon-type attacks well, but there are many other stronger dragon-types that outclass it. That being said, set it up with Bite and Brutal Swing for good dark-type DPS.

In PvP, analyst JRE47 notes that Hydreigon will likely be powerful in Master League, with Dragon Breath and Brutal Swing.

How do I make the most of Deino Community Day?

During the Community Day event period, eggs put into Incubators will have shorter required walk distance and catch candy will be doubled. Incense and Lures will last for three hours as well, so you should use those to increase your Deino spawns even further.

If you still need to evolve a Pancham into Pangoro, you can set Pancham as your buddy to cash in on Deino’s dark-typing (which you need to evolve Pancham).

If you have the resources to Mega Evolve a Houndoom, Absol, Gyarados, Charizard (X), Ampharos, or Altaria, you’ll also get one extra Deino Candy per catch due to either dark- or dragon-typing bonuses.