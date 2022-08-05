Pokémon Go Fest Sapporo global event guide

Alongside Pokémon Go Fest’s Sapporo stop, there’s an in-game global event occurring at the same time. From Aug. 5-7, certain Pokémon will be spawning more often, and there’s a Collection Challenge to catch all of the increased spawns.

This small event has a grass-type theme, boosting the spawn rate of six different grass-type Pokémon.

Notably, the reward for completing the Collection Challenge is the regional Pokémon Pansage, which is only normally available in Asia. It’s likely that Pansage will continue to spawn globally in a later event (as its other monkey brethren also did), but you should definitely try to complete this challenge if you don’t have a Pansage yet.

Go Fest Sapporo: The Living Meadow Habitat Collection Challenge

Catch the following Pokémon for a reward:

Paras

Bellsprout

Hoppip

Sunkern

Cherrim (Sunshine Form)

Cottonee

Reward: 2,022 Stardust, Pansage encounter, 2 Pinap Berries