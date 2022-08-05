 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pokémon Go Fest Sapporo global event guide

This is your chance to grab a Pansage

By Julia Lee
/ new
Pansear, Alolan Vulpix and several other Pokémon gather around a Japanese garden Image: Niantic

Alongside Pokémon Go Fest’s Sapporo stop, there’s an in-game global event occurring at the same time. From Aug. 5-7, certain Pokémon will be spawning more often, and there’s a Collection Challenge to catch all of the increased spawns.

This small event has a grass-type theme, boosting the spawn rate of six different grass-type Pokémon.

Notably, the reward for completing the Collection Challenge is the regional Pokémon Pansage, which is only normally available in Asia. It’s likely that Pansage will continue to spawn globally in a later event (as its other monkey brethren also did), but you should definitely try to complete this challenge if you don’t have a Pansage yet.

Go Fest Sapporo: The Living Meadow Habitat Collection Challenge

Catch the following Pokémon for a reward:

  • Paras
  • Bellsprout
  • Hoppip
  • Sunkern
  • Cherrim (Sunshine Form)
  • Cottonee

Reward: 2,022 Stardust, Pansage encounter, 2 Pinap Berries

Loading comments...

The Latest

Marvel vs. Capcom 2 getting re-released in arcade cabinet form

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

All character perks in MultiVersus

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Why is the new Predator movie only on Hulu?

By Oli Welsh
/ new

How to use knockback influence in MultiVersus

By De'Angelo Epps
/ new

Warhammer 40K’s newest tabletop RPG embraces the series’ pulp-fiction roots

By Charlie Hall
/ new

Chainsaw Man’s new trailer rips and tears into action, confirms October premiere

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon