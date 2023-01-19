Pokémon Go Lunar New Year 2023 event, ‘Lucky Wishes’ Timed Research guide

To celebrate Lunar New Year, Pokémon Go is running an event filled with red Pokémon and Pokémon with rabbit-like traits from Jan. 19-23.
Throughout the event, players will be able to do two Special Trades per day. The chance to become Lucky Friends and get Lucky Pokémon via trade will also be increased.
In addition, players will also get doubled Stardust from gifts, and Darumaka’s shiny rate will be increased.
There’s also a special set of Timed Research, specific Pokémon spawns, and other event bonuses, which we list out below.
Pokémon Go Lucky Wishes Timed Research
Lucky Wishes step 1 of 2
- Catch 5 Pokémon (15 Poké Balls)
- Spin 3 PokéStops or gyms (10 Great Balls)
- Power up Pokémon 5 times (2 Silver Pinap Berries)
Rewards: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, 1 Lucky Egg
After completing the first step, the Timed Research will branch into different routes, depending on what you want to focus on. The tasks are almost the same and the rewards for the steps are the same, but the final rewards differ.
Lucky Wishes step 2 of 2 (hatching eggs)
- Catch 10 Pokémon (Bunnelby encounter)
- Catch 25 Pokémon (Magikarp encounter)
- Catch 8 different species of Pokémon (Combusken encounter)
- Hatch 3 eggs (Galarian Darumaka encounter)
- Send 25 gifts to friends (Azumarill encounter)
Rewards: Darumaka encounter, 1 Egg Incubator
Lucky Wishes step 2 of 2 (using daily Adventure Incense)
- Catch 10 Pokémon (Bunnelby encounter)
- Catch 25 Pokémon (Magikarp encounter)
- Catch 8 different species of Pokémon (Combusken encounter)
- Catch 15 Pokémon from daily Adventure Incense (Galarian Darumaka encounter)
- Send 25 gifts to friends (Azumarill encounter)
Rewards: Darumaka encounter, 10 Golden Razz Berries, 25 Ultra Balls
Lucky Wishes step 2 of 2 (collecting Stardust)
- Catch 10 Pokémon (Bunnelby encounter)
- Catch 25 Pokémon (Magikarp encounter)
- Catch 8 different species of Pokémon (Combusken encounter)
- Earn 7,500 Stardust (Galarian Darumaka encounter)
- Send 25 gifts to friends (Azumarill encounter)
Rewards: Darumaka encounter, 1 Star Piece
Pokémon Go Lunar New Year 2023 event Field Research and rewards
|Task
|Reward
|Task
|Reward
|Catch 25 Pokémon
|Darumaka or Galarian Darumaka encounter
|Open 3 gifts
|Charmander, Cyndaquil, Torchic, Chimchar, Tepig, Fennekin, or Litten encounter
|Send 2 gifts with a sticker attached
|Buneary or Bunnelby encounter
|Trade a Pokémon
|Paras or Combee encounter
Pokémon Go Lunar New Year 2023 spawn increases
- Ponyta
- Magmar
- Magikarp
- Flareon
- Slugma
- Numel
- Combee
- Buneary
- Darumaka
- Fennekin
- Bunnelby
Pokémon Go Lunar New Year 2023 7 km eggs
- Chingling
- Riolu
- Darumaka
- Galarian Darumaka
- Scraggy
Pokémon Go Lunar New Year 2023 event raid targets
- Voltorb
- Shinx
- Darumaka
- Galarian Darumaka
- Flareon
- Shuckle
- Blaziken
- Druddigon
- Diggersby
- Mega Lopunny
- Regice
Loading comments...