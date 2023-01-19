 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pokémon Go Lunar New Year 2023 event, ‘Lucky Wishes’ Timed Research guide

Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit in Pokémon Go

By Julia Lee
Darumaka stands happily in the center of a Lunar New Year-themed background Image: Niantic

To celebrate Lunar New Year, Pokémon Go is running an event filled with red Pokémon and Pokémon with rabbit-like traits from Jan. 19-23.

Throughout the event, players will be able to do two Special Trades per day. The chance to become Lucky Friends and get Lucky Pokémon via trade will also be increased.

In addition, players will also get doubled Stardust from gifts, and Darumaka’s shiny rate will be increased.

Shiny Darumaka and Darmanitan in Pokémon Go. Shiny Darumaka is a lighter pink and Shiny Darmanitan is a darker red. Zen Darmanitan is a darker blue. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Image source: Niantic/The Pokémon Company

There’s also a special set of Timed Research, specific Pokémon spawns, and other event bonuses, which we list out below.

Pokémon Go Lucky Wishes Timed Research

Lucky Wishes step 1 of 2

  • Catch 5 Pokémon (15 Poké Balls)
  • Spin 3 PokéStops or gyms (10 Great Balls)
  • Power up Pokémon 5 times (2 Silver Pinap Berries)

Rewards: 500 Stardust, 500 XP, 1 Lucky Egg

After completing the first step, the Timed Research will branch into different routes, depending on what you want to focus on. The tasks are almost the same and the rewards for the steps are the same, but the final rewards differ.

Lucky Wishes step 2 of 2 (hatching eggs)

  • Catch 10 Pokémon (Bunnelby encounter)
  • Catch 25 Pokémon (Magikarp encounter)
  • Catch 8 different species of Pokémon (Combusken encounter)
  • Hatch 3 eggs (Galarian Darumaka encounter)
  • Send 25 gifts to friends (Azumarill encounter)

Rewards: Darumaka encounter, 1 Egg Incubator

Lucky Wishes step 2 of 2 (using daily Adventure Incense)

  • Catch 10 Pokémon (Bunnelby encounter)
  • Catch 25 Pokémon (Magikarp encounter)
  • Catch 8 different species of Pokémon (Combusken encounter)
  • Catch 15 Pokémon from daily Adventure Incense (Galarian Darumaka encounter)
  • Send 25 gifts to friends (Azumarill encounter)

Rewards: Darumaka encounter, 10 Golden Razz Berries, 25 Ultra Balls

Lucky Wishes step 2 of 2 (collecting Stardust)

  • Catch 10 Pokémon (Bunnelby encounter)
  • Catch 25 Pokémon (Magikarp encounter)
  • Catch 8 different species of Pokémon (Combusken encounter)
  • Earn 7,500 Stardust (Galarian Darumaka encounter)
  • Send 25 gifts to friends (Azumarill encounter)

Rewards: Darumaka encounter, 1 Star Piece

Pokémon Go Lunar New Year 2023 event Field Research and rewards

Task Reward
Task Reward
Catch 25 Pokémon Darumaka or Galarian Darumaka encounter
Open 3 gifts Charmander, Cyndaquil, Torchic, Chimchar, Tepig, Fennekin, or Litten encounter
Send 2 gifts with a sticker attached Buneary or Bunnelby encounter
Trade a Pokémon Paras or Combee encounter

Pokémon Go Lunar New Year 2023 spawn increases

  • Ponyta
  • Magmar
  • Magikarp
  • Flareon
  • Slugma
  • Numel
  • Combee
  • Buneary
  • Darumaka
  • Fennekin
  • Bunnelby

Pokémon Go Lunar New Year 2023 7 km eggs

  • Chingling
  • Riolu
  • Darumaka
  • Galarian Darumaka
  • Scraggy

Pokémon Go Lunar New Year 2023 event raid targets

  • Voltorb
  • Shinx
  • Darumaka
  • Galarian Darumaka
  • Flareon
  • Shuckle
  • Blaziken
  • Druddigon
  • Diggersby
  • Mega Lopunny
  • Regice

