Pokémon Go Larvitar Community Day Classic guide

Pokémon Go is having a Larvitar Community Day Classic event on Jan. 21 from 2-5 p.m. in your local time.

As expected with a Community Day event, Larvitar will spawn in huge numbers with a high chance for it to appear shiny. There are also several other bonuses and perks, which we’ve listed out below.

How do I catch a shiny Larvitar?

According to research conducted by Pokémon community site The Silph Road, Shiny rates on Community Days are about 1 in 24, which means that if you keep playing throughout the three-hour window, you should find quite a few shiny Pokémon.

If you’re short on time or Poké Balls, you can pop an Incense, then quickly tap each Larvitar to check for shiny ones, running from any that aren’t shiny. Notably, any Larvitar you’ve already tapped will face where your player is standing, so that should help identify which ones you may have already checked.

What Community Day move does Larvitar’s evolution learn?

If you evolve Pupitar into Tyranitar between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. in your local time, it will learn the fast move Smack Down.

If you miss out on evolving it during this period, you will likely be able to evolve it during a Community Day weekend event in December to get Smack Down. If you don’t want to wait, you can use an Elite TM to get the move.

How does Tyranitar do in the Pokémon Go meta?

Tyranitar is at the top of the non-legendary PvE tier list when it comes to both dark- and rock-type moves. You can give it Smack Down and Stone Edge to make it a powerful rock-type attacker or give it Bite and Crunch to do dark-type damage. If you want to make it even stronger, try to nab a Shadow Larvitar from a Team Go Rocket member.

Tyranitar can also Mega Evolve, but its Mega Evolution has yet to be added to Pokémon Go, so stay tuned for whenever they add that, as it’ll just make it even stronger.

How do I make the most of Larvitar Community Day?

The following bonuses will be active during Larvitar Community Day:

Tripled XP for catching Pokémon

Incense lasts three hours

Lure Modules lasts three hours

Larvitar special photobombs when taking snapshots

That said, you should definitely pop a Lucky Egg and an Incense and try to nab some powerful Larvitar.

If you can Mega Evolve Aerodactyl, Steelix, or Swampert, you’ll score additional Larvitar Candy per catch.