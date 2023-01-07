Pokémon Go Chespin Community Day guide

Pokémon Go is having a Chespin Community Day event on Jan. 7 from 2-5 p.m. in your local time.

As expected with a Community Day event, Chespin will spawn in huge numbers, with a high chance for it to appear shiny. There are also several other bonuses and perks, which we’ve list out below.

How do I catch a shiny Chespin?

According to research conducted by Pokémon community site The Silph Road, Shiny rates on Community Days are about 1 in 24, which means that if you keep playing throughout the three-hour window, you should find quite a few shiny Pokémon.

If you’re short on time or Poké Balls, you can pop an Incense, then quickly tap each Chespin to check for shiny ones, running from any that aren’t shiny. Notably, any Chespin you’ve already tapped will face where your player is standing, so that should help identify which ones you may have already checked.

What Community Day move does Chespin’s evolution learn?

If you evolve Quilladin into Chesnaught from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. in your local time, it will learn the charged move Frenzy Plant.

If you miss out on evolving it during this period, you will likely be able to evolve it during a Community Day weekend event in December to get Frenzy Plant. If you don’t want to wait, you can use an Elite TM to get the move.

How does Chesnaught do in the meta?

Chesnaught is a great PvE raid attacker. While it’s behind picks like Roserade and most legendary Pokémon, it’ll be worth grabbing a strong one for raids. Set it up with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant for success.

Chesnaught does pretty good in PvP and the addition of Frenzy Plant means it can take down more targets that would cause trouble across the various leagues. Set it up with Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant with Superpower to do some serious damage.

How do I make the most of Chespin Community Day?

The following bonuses will be active during Chespin Community Day:

1 ⁄ 4 hatch distance for eggs placed into Incubators during the event

⁄ hatch distance for eggs placed into Incubators during the event Doubled candy for catching Pokémon

Doubled chance for level 31+ trainers to get XL candy from catching Pokémon

Incense lasts three hours

Lure Modules lasts three hours

Chespin special photobombs when taking snapshots

One additional special trade

Stardust cost halved for trading

That said, you should Incubate your eggs and use an Incense and try to nab some powerful Chespin.

If you can Mega Evolve Venusaur, Sceptile, or Abomasnow, you’ll score additional Chespin Candy per catch.

In addition to all this, Niantic is still running special four-star raids from 5-10 p.m., where if you clear the Quilladin raid, Chespin will spawn in a 300-meter radius around the gym for 30 minutes. These raids cannot be done remotely. If the usual 2-5 p.m. increase in spawns doesn’t get you the Chespin you wanted, you can try raiding for another chance.