Pokémon Go Timburr Community Day guide

Pokémon Go is having a Timburr Community Day event on Sunday, Oct. 15 from 2-5 p.m. in your local time.

As expected with a Community Day event, Timburr will spawn in huge numbers with a higher chance for it to appear shiny.

Our Timburr Community Day guide will help you get the most of the event, from listing all bonuses and perks, and delving into the bonus Community Day move for Conkeldurr.

How do I catch a shiny Timburr?

Community Day will boost the shiny rate of the highlighted Pokémon, making it the best chance to get a shiny.

As per old research by the now-defunct website The Silph Road (via Wayback Machine), Shiny rates on Community Days are about 1 in 24, which means that if you keep playing throughout the three-hour window, you should find quite a few shiny Pokémon.

If you’re short on time — or Poké Balls — you can pop an Incense, then quickly tap each Pokémon to check for shiny ones, running from any that aren’t shiny. Notably, any Pokémon you’ve already tapped will face where your player is standing, so that should help identify which ones you may have already checked.

What Community Day move does Timburr’s evolution Conkeldurr learn?

If you evolve Timburr all the way into its final evolution Conkeldurr by 10 p.m. in your local time (five hours after the Community Day ends), it will learn the Community Day bonus dark-type charged move Brutal Swing.

If you miss out on evolving during this period, you can do so again during the “catch-up” Community Day weekend event in December. If you don’t want to wait, you can use an Elite TM to get the move. (A regular Charged TM won’t do the trick, by the way — it has to be an Elite one.)

How good is Timburr’s evolution Conkeldurr in the meta?

When discounting Legendaries, Mega Evolutions, or Shadow Pokémon, Conkeldurr is one of the best fighting-type Pokémon in the game when it comes to PvE (such as raids or Rocket encounters), giving even Lucario and Machamp a run for their money. This makes Community Day an efficient way to add a powerful fighting-type to your collection.

In PvP / Go Battle League, JRE47 on The Silph Road sub-reddit says it will make a “big improvement” in the Great and Ultra Leagues. We’d recommend having a fighting-type charged move in the mix — see below on what we suggest — but all signs point to the addition of a Community Day move making an impact in Conkeldurr’s place competitively.

Conkeldurr best moveset

The best moveset for Conkeldurr is all fighting-type moves Counter and Dynamic Punch.

Community Day move Brutal Swing is also well worth factoring in, so we’d recommend buying a second charged move slot to give you a dark-type option.

Timburr Community Day tips and bonuses

The following bonuses will be active during Timburr Community Day:

3x Stardust for catching Pokémon

2x Candy for catching Pokémon

2x chance for level 31+ trainers to get XL Candy from catching Pokémon

Incense lasts three hours

Lure Modules lasts three hours

5x special photobombs when taking snapshots

One additional special trade

Stardust cost halved for trading

Other ways to get more out of the event include: