Pokémon Go Halloween 2023 Part 1 event guide, Halloween Timed Research quest steps

Halloween 2023 is a two-part event in Pokémon Go, with the first half offering a number of quests and two new debut Pokémon.

For all players, there are two quests to complete — the main “Halloween Timed Research” as outlined on this page, and the annual return of Spiritomb in “Spiritomb Limited Research”.

As well as these, there’s also paid Timed Research (which has yet to be released at the time of writing) which will be for $5 (or the equivalent in local currency).

This year’s Halloween event also sees the debut of Gen 9’s Greavard and Houndstone, alongside a refresh of wild spawns, raid encounters and 7km eggs. There’s plenty to sink your teeth into!

“Halloween Timed Research” quest steps

The following quest is available for all players, and must be completed before Part 2 of the event ends on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at 8 p.m. local time.

Step 1 of 3

Catch 5 Ghost-type Pokémon (1,000 Stardust)

Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokémon (1,500 XP)

Catch 15 Ghost-type Pokémon (1,000 Stardust)

Rewards: Greavard encounter, 25 Poké Balls, 1,000 Stardust

Step 2 of 3

Take a snapshot of a Ghost-type Pokémon* (1,000 Stardust)

Catch 10 Ghost-type Pokémon (2,000 XP)

Catch 15 Ghost-type Pokémon (1,500 Stardust)

Catch 20 Ghost-type Pokémon (3 Pinap Berries)

Rewards: Greavard encounter, 20 Great Balls, 1,000 Stardust

Step 3 of 3

Take a snapshot of a Ghost-type Pokémon (2,000 Stardust)

Catch 25 Ghost-type Pokémon (2,000 XP)

Catch 1 Ghost-type Pokémon (2,000 Stardust)

Rewards: Greavard encounter, 5 Ultra Balls, 3 Pinap Berries

* This is bugged for some players, with the quest steps either showing the wrong research or it not working as intended. One solution (via ptmcmahon on reddit) is to take a snapshot of a ghost-type from your storage to progress.

Note that the “Spiritomb Limited Research” — also available for all players — also has the same deadline of Oct. 31.

“Halloween Part 1” Field Research Tasks

You will encounter the following Field Research from spinning PokéStops. Though they can only be collected during event hours, you can keep them in your quest log and complete them at any time after the event ends:

Evolve a Ghost-type Pokémon (Pumpkaboo encounter)

(Pumpkaboo encounter) Make 5 Great Throws (Misdreavus encounter)

(Misdreavus encounter) Spin 5 PokéStops or Gyms (Phantump encounter)

“Halloween Part 1” wild spawns

The following will spawn more frequently over the course of the event:

Alolan Meowth

Drifloon

Ekans

Gastly

Haunter

Litwick

Misdreavus

Phantump (shiny debut as part of the Halloween event)

Poochyena

Sandygast (rare spawn)

Shuppet

Spinarak

Zubat

You can see the first look at Phantump in Pokémon Go via timdawes on reddit.

‘Halloween Part 1’ raid line-up

The following Pokémon will appear in raids for the duration of the event:

Pokémon Go Halloween 2023 Part 1 raid line-up One-star raids Three-star raids Five-star raids Mega raids One-star raids Three-star raids Five-star raids Mega raids Drifloon Gengar Guzzlord (until Oct. 20 at 10 a.m.) Mega Gengar (until Oct. 20 at 10 a.m.) Misdreavus Greavard Darkrai (from Oct. 20 at 10 a.m.) Mega Banette (from Oct. 20 at 10 a.m.) Shuppet Sandygast

‘Halloween Part 1’ egg line-up

The following Pokemon will appear in 7km eggs for the duration of the event:

Galarian Yamask

Munchlax

Riolu

‘Halloween Part 1’ times, dates and event bonuses

The “Halloween Part 1” event runs between Thursday, Oct. 19 to Thursday, Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. local time.

As well as the above changes to spawns and Field Research, the following bonuses and changes are also in effect until the event ends:

Additional Candy and Candy XL for catching Pokémon with Nice, Great, and Excellent Throws.

Double Candy and additional Candy XL for hatching eggs.

The in-game map will have a Halloween makeover, with PokéStops adorned with pumpkins, and orange leaves coating green spaces and parks.

New Avatar items around Yamask, Cofagrigus, Phantump and Greavard.

Music inspired by Lavender Town playing in-game throughout the event. If you prefer not to turn on your in-game audio, here’s a preview.

Part 3 of the on-going Ticket of Treats paid research.

PokéStop Showcase focused on Shuppet, Banette, and Greavard.

New shop bundles, available both in-game and the Niantic web store.

And if you were wondering, yes, there is a “Part 2” — and it begins as soon as “Part 1” ends on Thursday, Oct. 26.