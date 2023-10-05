Pokémon Go ‘Detective Pikachu Returns’ choose a path quest steps, event guide

To celebrate the launch of Detective Pikachu Returns, Pokémon Go is running an event of the same name from Oct 5-9.

The event features the return of Pikachu with its detective hat (duh!) and the debut of Slowpoke wearing a cowboy hat. Both of these hat-wearing Pokémon can be found shiny, too.

You’ll get doubled XP from spinning PokéStops during this event, which seems to be the main focus here. There’s also a Timed Research Task set, which requires you to correctly guess which Pokémon Professor Willow is describing.

We list out all the perks, including the correct answer for the “Detective Pikachu Returns” Timed Research, below.

Pokémon Go ‘Detective Pikachu Returns’ Timed Research and choose a path outcome

Step 1 of 2

Spin 5 PokéStops or gyms (Pikachu [Detective] encounter)

Complete 3 Field Research tasks (Pikachu [Detective] encounter)

Complete 6 Field Research tasks (Pikachu [Detective] encounter)

Explore 1 km (Pikachu [Detective] encounter)

Earn a candy exploring with your buddy (Pikachu [Detective] encounter)

Rewards: 1,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust

You will then be prompted with a choice, but it’s not the same thing we usually see with branched paths. You’re solving a puzzle and the answer is either Snivy, Rowlet, or Sudowoodo. No matter which answer you pick, the step two task will be the same, but only the correct answer will reward you with an extra Pikachu (Detective) encounter. If you select the wrong answer, you’ll get 25 XP instead. You do not get a Snivy, Rowlet, or Sudowoodo from selecting them. You can see the correct answer if you scroll past the next image. (Don’t scroll if you don’t want spoilers or if you want to guess on your own!)

The “Detective Pikachu Returns” Timed Research correct answer is Sudowoodo.

Step 2 of 2

Spin a PokéStop or gym (Pikachu [Detective] encounter)

Rewards: 25 XP

Pokémon Go ‘Detective Pikachu Returns’ Collection Challenge

Catch the following to finish the Collection Challenge:

Snivy

Rowlet

Sudowoodo

Reward: 1,000 Stardust

Pokémon Go ‘Detective Pikachu Returns’ event Field Research and rewards

Spinning PokéStops during the event period may give you one of these event Field Research tasks:

Catch a Pokémon with weather boost (Sudowoodo encounter)

Catch a flying-type Pokémon (Snivy encounter)

Catch a grass-type Pokémon (Sudowoodo encounter)

Catch a psychic-type Pokémon (Rowlet encounter)

Catch a water-type Pokémon (Rowlet encounter)

Take a snapshot of a wild water-type Pokémon (Snivy encounter)

Pokémon Go ‘Detective Pikachu Returns’ event boosted spawns