 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pokémon Go Día de Muertos 2023 event guide

Get double candy for these special two days

By Julia Lee
/ new
The Duskull and Cubone family wearing special flower crowns for Pokémon Go’s Dia de Muertos event. Image: Niantic
Julia Lee (she/her) is a guides producer, writing guides for games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Genshin Impact. She helped launch the Rift Herald in 2016.

Pokémon Go is hosting its yearly Día de Muertos event, bringing out Pokémon wearing special cempasúchil crowns on Nov. 1 and 2.

Throughout the event, candy obtained from catching Pokémon will be doubled and both Incense and lures will last for 90 minutes instead of 30 minutes. Cubone wearing a cempasúchil crown will also be available for the first time. (And yes, both costumed Cubone and Duskull can be shiny.)

You can see all the perks of the Pokémon Go Día de Muertos 2023 event below.

Pokémon Go Día de Muertos 2023 event Field Research and rewards

Spinning PokéStops during the event period may net you one of the following Field Research Tasks:

  • Make a great throw (Sunkern encounter)
  • Make a nice curveball throw (Drifloon encounter)
  • Make 3 great curveball throws in a row (Cubone [Cempasúchil Crown] encounter)
  • Win a gym battle (Alolan Marowak encounter)

Pokémon Go Día de Muertos 2023 event boosted spawns

The following Pokémon will spawn more frequently during the event:

  • Cubone (Cempasúchil Crown)
  • Sunkern
  • Sableye
  • Roselia
  • Duskull (Cempasúchil Crown)
  • Drifloon
  • Yamask
  • Litwick
  • Phantump
An infographic for Pokémon Go’s Dia de Muertos 2023 event, showing Marowak and Cubone wearing a cempasúchil crown. Image: Niantic

Pokémon Go Día de Muertos 2023 event boosted Incense spawns

Using Incense will net you the Pokémon below more frequently:

  • Cubone (Cempasúchil Crown)
  • Sunkern
  • Sunflora
  • Houndour
  • Sableye
  • Roselia
  • Duskull (Cempasúchil Crown)
  • Drifloon
  • Flabébé (orange)

Pokémon Go Día de Muertos 2023 event raid targets

These Pokémon will appear in raids during the event period:

Pokémon Go Día de Muertos 2023 event raid line-up

One-star raids Three-star raids Five-star raids Mega raids
One-star raids Three-star raids Five-star raids Mega raids
Cubone (Cempasúchil Crown) Azumarill Darkrai Mega Banette
Umbreon
Hariyama
Bombirdier

Loading comments...

The Latest

Megan Thee Stallion’s Halloween cosplay shows off peak anime taste

By Ana Diaz
/ new

How to fast travel in Return to Moria

By Ford James
/ new

How to get Black Diamonds in Return to Moria

By Ford James
/ new

How to expand your inventory in Return to Moria

By Jeffrey Parkin
/ new

All Aspects and dungeon locations in Diablo 4

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Diablo 4 Uniques: All Unique items and effects list

By Ryan Gilliam
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon