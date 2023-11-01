Pokémon Go Día de Muertos 2023 event guide

Pokémon Go is hosting its yearly Día de Muertos event, bringing out Pokémon wearing special cempasúchil crowns on Nov. 1 and 2.

Throughout the event, candy obtained from catching Pokémon will be doubled and both Incense and lures will last for 90 minutes instead of 30 minutes. Cubone wearing a cempasúchil crown will also be available for the first time. (And yes, both costumed Cubone and Duskull can be shiny.)

You can see all the perks of the Pokémon Go Día de Muertos 2023 event below.

Pokémon Go Día de Muertos 2023 event Field Research and rewards

Spinning PokéStops during the event period may net you one of the following Field Research Tasks:

Make a great throw (Sunkern encounter)

Make a nice curveball throw (Drifloon encounter)

Make 3 great curveball throws in a row (Cubone [Cempasúchil Crown] encounter)

Win a gym battle (Alolan Marowak encounter)

Pokémon Go Día de Muertos 2023 event boosted spawns

The following Pokémon will spawn more frequently during the event:

Cubone (Cempasúchil Crown)

Sunkern

Sableye

Roselia

Duskull (Cempasúchil Crown)

Drifloon

Yamask

Litwick

Phantump

Pokémon Go Día de Muertos 2023 event boosted Incense spawns

Using Incense will net you the Pokémon below more frequently:

Cubone (Cempasúchil Crown)

Sunkern

Sunflora

Houndour

Sableye

Roselia

Duskull (Cempasúchil Crown)

Drifloon

Flabébé (orange)

Pokémon Go Día de Muertos 2023 event raid targets

These Pokémon will appear in raids during the event period: