Pokémon Go Día de Muertos 2023 event guide

Pokémon Go is hosting its yearly Día de Muertos event, bringing out Pokémon wearing special cempasúchil crowns on Nov. 1 and 2.
Throughout the event, candy obtained from catching Pokémon will be doubled and both Incense and lures will last for 90 minutes instead of 30 minutes. Cubone wearing a cempasúchil crown will also be available for the first time. (And yes, both costumed Cubone and Duskull can be shiny.)
You can see all the perks of the Pokémon Go Día de Muertos 2023 event below.
Pokémon Go Día de Muertos 2023 event Field Research and rewards
Spinning PokéStops during the event period may net you one of the following Field Research Tasks:
- Make a great throw (Sunkern encounter)
- Make a nice curveball throw (Drifloon encounter)
- Make 3 great curveball throws in a row (Cubone [Cempasúchil Crown] encounter)
- Win a gym battle (Alolan Marowak encounter)
Pokémon Go Día de Muertos 2023 event boosted spawns
The following Pokémon will spawn more frequently during the event:
- Cubone (Cempasúchil Crown)
- Sunkern
- Sableye
- Roselia
- Duskull (Cempasúchil Crown)
- Drifloon
- Yamask
- Litwick
- Phantump
Pokémon Go Día de Muertos 2023 event boosted Incense spawns
Using Incense will net you the Pokémon below more frequently:
- Cubone (Cempasúchil Crown)
- Sunkern
- Sunflora
- Houndour
- Sableye
- Roselia
- Duskull (Cempasúchil Crown)
- Drifloon
- Flabébé (orange)
Pokémon Go Día de Muertos 2023 event raid targets
These Pokémon will appear in raids during the event period:
Pokémon Go Día de Muertos 2023 event raid line-up
|One-star raids
|Three-star raids
|Five-star raids
|Mega raids
|One-star raids
|Three-star raids
|Five-star raids
|Mega raids
|Cubone (Cempasúchil Crown)
|Azumarill
|Darkrai
|Mega Banette
|Umbreon
|Hariyama
|Bombirdier
