Pokémon Go Wooper Community Day guide

Pokémon Go is having a Wooper Community Day event on Nov. 5 from 2-5 p.m. in your local time.

As expected with a Community Day event, both Johtoan Wooper and Paldean Wooper will spawn in huge numbers with a high chance for it to appear shiny. There are also several other bonuses and perks, which we’ve list out below.

How do I catch a shiny Wooper?

As per old research by the now-defunct website The Silph Road (via Wayback Machine), Shiny rates on Community Days are about 1 in 24, which means that if you keep playing throughout the three-hour window, you should find quite a few shiny Pokémon.

If you’re short on time or Poké Balls, you can pop an Incense, then quickly tap each Wooper to check for shiny ones, running from any that aren’t shiny. Notably, any Wooper you’ve already tapped will face where your player is standing, so that should help identify which ones you may have already checked.

What Community Day move does Wooper’s evolution learn?

If you evolve Wooper into Quagsire from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. in your local time, it will learn the charged move Aqua Tail. Evolving Paldean Wooper into Clodsire gives it the charged move Megahorn.

If you miss out on evolving it during this period, you will likely be able to evolve it during a Community Day weekend event in December to get Aqua Tail and Megahorn. If you don’t want to wait, you can use an Elite TM to get the move.

How do Quagsire and Clodsire do in the meta?

Neither Quagsire nor Clodsire have spaces in the PvE raid meta, but they are pretty decent in the Great League, if you’re into PvP.

For Great League, give Quagsire Mud Shot, Mud Bomb, and Stone Edge. Give Clodsire Poison Sting, Earthquake, and Sludge Bomb. These muddy boys will do you proud.

How do I make the most of Wooper Community Day?

The following bonuses will be active during Wooper Community Day:

1 ⁄ 4 hatch distance for eggs placed into Incubators during the event

⁄ hatch distance for eggs placed into Incubators during the event Doubled candy for catching Pokémon

Doubled chance for trainers over level 31 to get XL candy from catching Pokémon

Incense lasts three hours

Lure Modules lasts three hours

Wooper can do special photobombs when taking snapshots

One additional special trade

Stardust cost halved for trading

That said, you should definitely put your eggs in Incubators and pop an Incense and try to nab some powerful Wooper.

If you can Mega Evolve Swampert, you’ll score additional Wooper Candy per catch for both types of Wooper. Unfortunately this is the only ground-type Mega Evolution in the game so far, so this is the only Mega Evolution that’ll cover both bases. You can use a water-type Mega Evolution (Slowbro, Blastoise, or Gyarados) for the regular Johto Wooper or a poison-type Mega Evolution (Gengar, Beedrill, or Venusaur) for Paldean Wooper. Note that both Wooper share candy anyway, so you shouldn’t have to fret too much about which Mega to pick.

In addition to all this, Niantic is still running special four-star raids from 5-10 p.m., where if you clear the Wooper raid, they will spawn in a 300-meter radius around the gym for 30 minutes. These raids cannot be done remotely. If the usual 2-5 p.m. spawn increase doesn’t get you the Wooper you wanted, you can try raiding for another chance.