Pokémon Go ‘Primal Rumblings’ Special Research Tasks and rewards

Pokémon Go added new Special Research Tasks, “Primal Rumblings,” to supplement the upcoming in-person event, the Go Tour: Hoenn in Las Vegas.

The Special Research is easy to complete, and once you do so, you’ll be prompted with picking Ruby or Sapphire. As of this writing, the exact results of your choice are a little confusing, but we explain what we know below.

Primal Rumblings Special Research Tasks

Step 1 of 2

Catch 5 water-, electric-, or bug-type Pokémon (20 Pinap Berries)

Catch 5 fire-, grass-, or ground-type Pokémon (20 Razz Berries)

Catch 10 Pokémon originally discovered in the Hoenn region (3 Golden Razz Berries)

Rewards: 2,023 XP, 2,023 Stardust

Step 2 of 2

Complete 5 Field Research Tasks (10 Poké Balls)

Power up Pokémon 10 times (5 Great Balls)

Make 5 great curveball throws (1 Star Piece)

Rewards: 2,023 XP, 2,023 XP, Go Tour: Hoenn bonus pass

Should I pick Ruby or Sapphire?

After you complete the research, you’ll be prompted to pick between Ruby and Sapphire for which bonuses you want to get. You’ll also get a matching medal depending on which version you pick.

It’s a little confusing as to what the differences between the two versions are, but we know that the choice corresponds to a bit of a friendly competition. Both sides will be battling out to see who can complete more Field Research Tasks during global event on Feb. 25-26.

At the end of the hour, whichever team has more points will get more raids for Kyogre and Groudon. Sapphire boosts Kyogre and Ruby boosts Groudon. Players who pick Sapphire will be competing in the challenge to increase the spawn rate of Minun, Illumise, Wailmer, Lunatone, and Castform (Rainy Form). Ruby players will be competing to supplement Plusle, Volbeat, Trapinch, Solrock, and Castform (Sunny Form.)

Based on the global gameplay section of the event, taking snapshots of the Eon Pokémon will potentially reward you with another chance to grab one. Sapphire will reward Latias and Ruby will reward Latios.