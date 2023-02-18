Pokémon Go Regirock, Regice, and Registeel Go Tour: Hoenn codes

As part of the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event happening in Las Vegas, three codes were hidden around the in-person location.

Redeeming these codes rewards you with one-step Timed Research Tasks that give you Regirock, Regice, and Registeel for completing it. There isn’t any reason to not redeem these codes, as they work for all players, even ones without passes to the event.

The codes are as follows:

Regirock: 6X4H9UCA8F7TT

6X4H9UCA8F7TT Regice: YKG5ZPC4SLXAX

YKG5ZPC4SLXAX Registeel: 6AKRAV5WJN5FS

You can redeem the codes on the Niantic website. If you use Pokémon Trainer Club to login, you’ll need to link your Pokémon Go account to another service to login and redeem the code through the previously mentioned website. If you have an Android device, you can redeem the codes from within the app on the shop page.

The Timed Research steps are all the same:

Complete 3 Field Research Tasks (377/378/379 Stardust)

Make an excellent throw (377/378/379 XP)

Rewards: 1 Golden Razz Berry, Regirock/Regice/Registeel encounter

The amount of Stardust and XP you get depends on the Pokémon the research is for.

It appears the Timed Research expires on Feb. 26, marking the end of the Go Tour: Hoenn event, so make sure to claim and complete it by then.