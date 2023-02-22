Pokémon Go ‘Primal Rumblings’ event, Collection Challenge guide

Ahead of the global Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event, Niantic has launched a “Primal Rumblings” event to bring Rayquaza out of retirement and increase the spawn rates on Hoenn starter Pokémon. The event runs from Feb. 22-24.
Throughout the event, there’s also doubled XP from evolving Pokémon and an Absol spawn boost at noon.
Rayquaza caught during this event will have the new Charged Move, Breaking Swipe, which has been analyzed as being better (in some cases) than Outrage on it. It’s not worth wasting Elite TMs to grab, but if you’re raiding anyway, you might as well keep the move.
Below, we list out all the event perks, including the Collection Challenge.
Pokémon Go Primal Rumblings Collection Challenge
Catch the following:
- Treecko
- Torchic
- Mudkip
Evolve the following:
- Evolve Grovyle into Sceptile
- Evolve Combusken into Blaziken
- Evolve a Marshtomp into Swampert
Rewards: 10 Ultra Balls, 1 Rocket Radar
|Task
|Reward
|Task
|Reward
|Catch 3 Pokémon originally discovered in the Hoenn region
|10 Pinap Berries or 10 Razz Berries
|Catch a Mudkip
|10 Poké Balls, 5 Great Balls, or 2 Ultra Balls
|Catch a Torchic
|10 Poké Balls, 5 Great Balls, or 2 Ultra Balls
|Catch a Treecko
|10 Poké Balls, 5 Great Balls, or 2 Ultra Balls
Pokémon Go Primal Rumblings event boosted spawns
- Treecko
- Grovyle
- Torchic
- Combusken
- Mudkip
- Marshtomp
- Wurmple
- Whismur
- Numel
- Barboach
- Absol
Pokémon Go Primal Rumblings event raid targets
- Treecko
- Torchic
- Mudkip
- Grovyle
- Combusken
- Marshtomp
- Mega Latias
- Mega Latios
- Rayquaza
