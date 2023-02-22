 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pokémon Go ‘Primal Rumblings’ event, Collection Challenge guide

Get ready for the big upcoming Hoenn event with the rerelease of Rayquaza

By Julia Lee
/ new
Rayquaza with Mega Latios and Latias flying above a city skyline Image: Niantic

Ahead of the global Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event, Niantic has launched a “Primal Rumblings” event to bring Rayquaza out of retirement and increase the spawn rates on Hoenn starter Pokémon. The event runs from Feb. 22-24.

Throughout the event, there’s also doubled XP from evolving Pokémon and an Absol spawn boost at noon.

Rayquaza caught during this event will have the new Charged Move, Breaking Swipe, which has been analyzed as being better (in some cases) than Outrage on it. It’s not worth wasting Elite TMs to grab, but if you’re raiding anyway, you might as well keep the move.

Below, we list out all the event perks, including the Collection Challenge.

Pokémon Go Primal Rumblings Collection Challenge

Catch the following:

  • Treecko
  • Torchic
  • Mudkip

Evolve the following:

  • Evolve Grovyle into Sceptile
  • Evolve Combusken into Blaziken
  • Evolve a Marshtomp into Swampert

Rewards: 10 Ultra Balls, 1 Rocket Radar

Untitled

Task Reward
Task Reward
Catch 3 Pokémon originally discovered in the Hoenn region 10 Pinap Berries or 10 Razz Berries
Catch a Mudkip 10 Poké Balls, 5 Great Balls, or 2 Ultra Balls
Catch a Torchic 10 Poké Balls, 5 Great Balls, or 2 Ultra Balls
Catch a Treecko 10 Poké Balls, 5 Great Balls, or 2 Ultra Balls

Pokémon Go Primal Rumblings event boosted spawns

  • Treecko
  • Grovyle
  • Torchic
  • Combusken
  • Mudkip
  • Marshtomp
  • Wurmple
  • Whismur
  • Numel
  • Barboach
  • Absol

Pokémon Go Primal Rumblings event raid targets

  • Treecko
  • Torchic
  • Mudkip
  • Grovyle
  • Combusken
  • Marshtomp
  • Mega Latias
  • Mega Latios
  • Rayquaza

