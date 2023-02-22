Pokémon Go ‘Primal Rumblings’ event, Collection Challenge guide

Ahead of the global Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event, Niantic has launched a “Primal Rumblings” event to bring Rayquaza out of retirement and increase the spawn rates on Hoenn starter Pokémon. The event runs from Feb. 22-24.

Throughout the event, there’s also doubled XP from evolving Pokémon and an Absol spawn boost at noon.

Rayquaza caught during this event will have the new Charged Move, Breaking Swipe, which has been analyzed as being better (in some cases) than Outrage on it. It’s not worth wasting Elite TMs to grab, but if you’re raiding anyway, you might as well keep the move.

Below, we list out all the event perks, including the Collection Challenge.

Pokémon Go Primal Rumblings Collection Challenge

Catch the following:

Treecko

Torchic

Mudkip

Evolve the following:

Evolve Grovyle into Sceptile

Evolve Combusken into Blaziken

Evolve a Marshtomp into Swampert

Rewards: 10 Ultra Balls, 1 Rocket Radar

Untitled Task Reward Task Reward Catch 3 Pokémon originally discovered in the Hoenn region 10 Pinap Berries or 10 Razz Berries Catch a Mudkip 10 Poké Balls, 5 Great Balls, or 2 Ultra Balls Catch a Torchic 10 Poké Balls, 5 Great Balls, or 2 Ultra Balls Catch a Treecko 10 Poké Balls, 5 Great Balls, or 2 Ultra Balls

Pokémon Go Primal Rumblings event boosted spawns

Treecko

Grovyle

Torchic

Combusken

Mudkip

Marshtomp

Wurmple

Whismur

Numel

Barboach

Absol

Pokémon Go Primal Rumblings event raid targets