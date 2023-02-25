 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event guide

Everything you need to know about the massive weekend Hoenn region event

By Julia Lee and Matthew Reynolds
/ new
Primal Kyogre and Groudon behind the logo for the Go Hoenn: Tour for Pokémon Go Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: The Pokémon Company, Niantic

Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn is a huge two-day global event that takes place on Feb. 25 and 26 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. in your local time. The event brings out tons of Hoenn region Pokémon, including region exclusives and the debut of Primal Reversion for Kyogre and Groudon.

During the event, there are rotating habitats that change the spawns, special Pokémon in raids like Deoxys, and other perks to enjoy. We list them out below.

Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event tickets explained

This year, the event is mostly free. Players can fork out $4.99 for the optional Masterwork Research Tasks that rewards a Shiny Jirachi, but that is the only money-gated part of this event.

The “Chasing Legends” Special Research is free for all players who open the game during the weekend, as well as the Latios or Latias Photo Safari quest.

As well as this, make sure you have chosen Ruby or Sapphire in the “Primal Rumblings” Special Research, as this will tweak certain elements to the event, including participation in the on-going ‘Primal Surge’ contest for who can complete the most Field Research each hour (boosting wild Pokémon and Primal Raids for either team) as well as whether you’ll see wild encounters for Latias and Latios.

Image; Niantic

Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event bonuses

As a free event, bonuses are few and far between. As well as the aforementioned quests available for all players, other Go Tour Hoenn event bonuses include:

  • An additional guaranteed Candy XL from in-person Primal Raids
  • Incense may attract Unown, Brendan’s hat / May’s bow costume Pikachu
  • Chance of 5 Latios or Latias Mega Energy when spinning PokéStops

To confirm - there are no changes to egg hatching distances for the duration of the event.

The rest of this page explains the other changes to habitat spawns, incense, raids, eggs and field research.

Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn rotating habitats schedule and spawns

Each habitat will rotate after an hour, with each getting two slots per day. You can check to see which habitat is active in the “Today’s View” section of the menu.

Go Tour Hoenn Rotating Habitat Schedule

The habitats will rotate at the following times:

  • Blistering Sands: 10-11 a.m., 2-3 p.m. local time
  • Eerie Mists: 11 a.m. until 12 p.m., 3-4 p.m. local time
  • Verdant Earth: 12-1 p.m., 4-5 p.m. local time
  • Ancient Shores: 1-2 p.m., 5-6 p.m. local time

The specific spawns in each habitat are as follows:

An infographic of rotating Pokémon spawns during the Go Tour: Hoenn event for Blistering Sands, Verdant Earth, Eerie Mists, and Ancient Shoes Image: Niantic

Blistering Sands spawns

  • Torchic
  • Poochyena
  • Lotad
  • Nincada
  • Makuhita
  • Nosepass
  • Aron
  • Cacnea
  • Numel
  • Baltoy
  • Bagon

Eerie Mists spawns

  • Ralts
  • Surskit
  • Whismur
  • Meditite
  • Spoink
  • Zangoose
  • Seviper
  • Chimecho
  • Absol
  • Snorunt
  • Luvdisc
  • Beldum

Verdant Earth spawns

  • Treecko
  • Zigzagoon
  • Wurmple
  • Seedot
  • Shroomish
  • Slakoth
  • Skitty
  • Mawile
  • Electrike
  • Roselia
  • Gulpin
  • Swablu

Ancient Shores spawns

  • Mudkip
  • Taillow
  • Wingull
  • Carvanha
  • Barboach
  • Corphish
  • Lileep
  • Anorith
  • Feebas
  • Spheal
  • Clamperl

Incense spawns in Go Tour: Hoenn

The following Pokémon will have increased spawn rates when you use an Incense:

  • Pikachu (Brendan’s hat)
  • Pikachu (May’s bow)
  • Unown E, H, N, O

New shiny Pokémon in Go Tour: Hoenn

  • Unown H
  • Surskit
  • Gulpin
  • Torkoal
  • Cacnea
  • Kecleon
  • Tropius
  • Relicanth
Shiny Surskit and Masquerain in Pokémon Go with their regular forms. Surskit turns a darker blue and Masquerain turns green. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic
Shiny and regular Gulpin and Swalot in Pokémon Go. Both turn a nice light blue. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic
Shiny Kecleon in Pokémon Go with its regular form. The shiny is pretty much exactly the same, but the zigzag on its belly is blue Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic
Shiny Cacnea and Cacturne with their regular forms in Pokémon Go, which both turn a golden yellow Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic
Shiny Torkoal, Tropius, and Relicanth with their regular versions. Shiny Torkoal is golden, Tropius is a lighter green, and Relicanth turns blue Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn Collection Challenges

The Collection Challenges can be found in the “Today’s View” section. You get a few rewards for catching Pokémon from the various habitats listed above.

Global Collection Challenge: Blistering Sands

  • Torchic
  • Cacnea
  • Numel
  • Nincada

Rewards: 1 Incense, 5 Great Balls, Pikachu (May’s bow) encounter

Global Collection Challenge: Verdant Earth

  • Treecko
  • Gulpin
  • Slakoth
  • Swablu

Rewards: 1 Incense, 5 Great Balls, Pikachu (May’s bow) encounter

Global Collection Challenge: Eerie Mists

  • Surskit
  • Chimecho
  • Ralts
  • Absol

Rewards: 1 Incense, 5 Great Balls, Pikachu (Brendan’s hat) encounter

Global Collection Challenge: Ancient Shores

  • Mudkip
  • Feebas
  • Anorith
  • Clamperl

Rewards: 1 Incense, 5 Great Balls, Pikachu (Brendan’s hat) encounter

Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn Field Research, Timed Research, and Special Research

There are a number of Special Research quests going live during the course of the event:

As mentioned, be sure to have also picked Ruby or Sapphire in the “Primal Rumblings” Special Research to ensure you unlock Latios or Latias Timed Research and get the most out of the event.

As well as this, there is also field research to unlock, including the mysterious Spooky Cipher tasks. The complete list is as follows:

Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event Field Research and rewards

Task Reward
Task Reward
Evolve a Nincada Shedinja encounter
Make 3 great throws in a row Sableye encounter
Transfer 5 Pokémon Shuppet encounter
Use 5 berries to help catch Pokémon Duskull encounter
Catch 5 grass-type Pokémon 10 Sceptile Mega Energy
Power up 10 grass-type Pokémon 10 Sceptile Mega Energy
Catch 5 fire-type Pokémon 10 Blaziken Mega Energy
Power up 10 fire-type Pokémon 10 Blaziken Mega Energy
Catch 5 water-type Pokémon 10 Swampert Mega Energy
Power up 10 water-type Pokémon 10 Swampert Mega Energy
Primal Surge: Catch 10 Pokémon 20 Poké Balls, 10 Ultra Balls, 10 Razz Berries, 10 Pinap Berries or 1000 Stardust
Primal Surge: Hatch an egg Surskit, Gulpin, or Cacnea encounter
Primal Surge: Power up ground-type Pokémon 5 times Treecko, Torchic, or Mudkip encounter
Primal Surge: Power up water-type Pokémon 5 times Treecko, Torchic, or Mudkip encounter
Primal Surge: Win a raid Pikachu (Brendan's hat or May's bow) encounter
Primal Surge: Earn a candy walking with your buddy 20 Poké Balls, 10 Ultra Balls, 10 Razz Berries, 10 Pinap Berries or 1000 Stardust

Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn eggs

  • Most of the stuff in these eggs are pretty standard, but notably there are regional Pokémon available — Torkoal, Tropius and Relicanth — in 10 km eggs.

2 km eggs

  • Pichu
  • Igglybuff
  • Treecko
  • Torchic
  • Mudkip
  • Azurill
  • Wynaut

5 km eggs

  • Surskit
  • Gulpin
  • Cacnea

7 km eggs

  • Trapinch
  • Feebas
  • Bagon
  • Beldum

10 km eggs

  • Torkoal
  • Tropius
  • Relicanth

Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn raid targets

Primal Kyogre and Groudon are similar to Mega Pokémon. They are the only Pokémon with Primal forms, but they become more powerful when in this temporary form.

1-star raids

  • Treecko
  • Torchic
  • Mudkip

5-star raids

Primal raids

  • Primal Kyogre
  • Primal Groudon

Loading comments...

The Latest

How to get Primal Energy for Kyogre and Groudon’s Primal Reversion in Pokémon Go

By Matthew Reynolds
/ new

How to get Torkoal, Tropius, and Relicanth in Pokémon Go this weekend

By Julia Lee
/ new

Pokémon Go Deoxys weakness, counters, and best moveset

By Julia Lee and Matthew Reynolds

Pokémon Go ‘Chasing Legends’ Special Research Tasks, choose a path Cacnea, Gulpin or Surskit rewards

By Julia Lee and Matthew Reynolds
/ new

Pokémon Go ‘Spooky Cipher’ research tasks and rewards explained

By Matthew Reynolds
/ new

Pokémon Go Latios and Latias Photo Safari steps, how to catch in the wild

By Matthew Reynolds
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon