Pokémon Go Noibat Community Day guide

Pokémon Go is having a Noibat Community Day event on Feb. 5 from 2-5 p.m.in your local time.

As expected with a Community Day event, Noibat will spawn in huge numbers with a high chance for it to appear shiny. There are also several other bonuses and perks, which we’ve list out below.

How do I catch a shiny Noibat?

According to research conducted by Pokémon community site The Silph Road, Shiny rates on Community Days are about 1 in 24, which means that if you keep playing throughout the three-hour window, you should find quite a few shiny Pokémon.

If you’re short on time or Poké Balls, you can pop an Incense, then quickly tap each Noibat to check for shiny ones, running from any that aren’t shiny. Notably, any Noibat you’ve already tapped will face where your player is standing, so that should help identify which ones you may have already checked.

What Community Day move does Noibat’s evolution learn?

If you evolve Noibat into Noivern between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. in your local time, it will learn the charged move Boomburst.

If you miss out on evolving it during this period, you will likely be able to evolve it during a Community Day weekend event in December to get Boomburst. If you don’t want to wait, you can use an Elite TM to get the move.

How does Noivern do in the meta?

Noivern is neither useful in PvE nor PvP content, which is sad, since it used to be such a rarity to find.

If you need a good dragon- or flying-type attackers for PvE content, stick to the basics: Salamence, Rayquaza, and Garchomp for dragon-types and Moltres, Ho-Oh, and Honchkrow for flying-types. (Of course, there are other good Pokémon other than these six, but these are the ones that immediately come to mind for raids.)

How do I make the most of Noibat Community Day?

The following bonuses will be active during Noibat Community Day:

Tripled Stardust for catching Pokémon

Doubled candy for catching Pokémon

Doubled chance for level 31+ trainers to get XL candy from catching Pokémon

Incense lasts three hours

Lure Modules lasts three hours

Noibat special photobombs when taking snapshots

One additional special trade

Stardust cost halved for trading

That said, you should definitely pop a Star Piece and an Incense and try to nab some powerful Noibat.

If you can Mega Evolve Charizard (to either form), Pidgeot, Aerodactyl, Ampharos, Sceptile, Altaria, Salamence, Latias, or Latios, you’ll score additional Noibat Candy per catch.

In addition to all this, Niantic is still running special four-star raids from 5-10 p.m., where if you clear the Noibat raid, Noibat will spawn in a 300-meter radius around the gym for 30 minutes. These raids cannot be done remotely. If the usual 2-5 p.m. spawn increase doesn’t get you the Noibat you wanted, you can try raiding for another chance.