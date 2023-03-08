 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pokémon Go ‘Festival of Colors’ 2023 event, Collection Challenge guide

Mega Medicham and Bruxish make their debuts

By Julia Lee
A Pokémon trainer stands next to a Mega Medicham on a beach Image: Niantic

Pokémon Go is hosting its “Festival of Colors” event for 2023, coinciding with the real-life holiday Holli. The event runs from March 8-14.

Notably, this event allows you to get shiny Smeargle from photobombs and includes the release of two new Pokémon: Mega Medicham and Bruxish.

Throughout the event, Lure Modules will last for three hours instead of 30 minutes and friendship gains will be doubled.

We list out the other event perks below.

Pokémon Go Festival of Colors 2023 Collection Challenge

Catch the following for a reward:

  • Koffing
  • Stunky
  • Wobbuffet
  • Natu
  • Shuckle
  • Paras
  • Krabby
  • Bruxish
  • Sandy Cloak Burmy
  • Trash Cloak Burmy
  • Plant Cloak Burmy
  • Evolve Burmy into Mothim

Reward: 20,000 XP and a Lure Module

Note that only male Burmy evolves into Mothim. Female Burmy evolve into Wormadam instead.

Pokémon Go Festival of Colors 2023 Field Research and rewards

Task Reward
Task Reward
Catch 5 different species of Pokémon Castform encounter
Catch 8 different species of Pokémon Burmy encounter
Catch 10 different species of Pokémon Oricorio encounter
Catch 15 Pokémon Grimer encounter

Pokémon Go Festival of Colors 2023 increased spawns

  • Paras
  • Krabby
  • Lickitung
  • Koffing
  • Natu
  • Wobbuffet
  • Shuckle
  • Galarian Zigzagoon
  • Wingull
  • Burmy
  • Stunky
  • Bruxish

Pokémon Go Festival of Colors 2023 raid targets

  • Espurr
  • Rockruff
  • Mareanie
  • Bruxish
  • Exeggutor
  • Alolan Exeggutor
  • Cryogonal
  • Druddigon
  • Mega Medicham
  • Ho-Oh

