Pokémon Go ‘Festival of Colors’ 2023 event, Collection Challenge guide

Pokémon Go is hosting its “Festival of Colors” event for 2023, coinciding with the real-life holiday Holli. The event runs from March 8-14.
Notably, this event allows you to get shiny Smeargle from photobombs and includes the release of two new Pokémon: Mega Medicham and Bruxish.
Throughout the event, Lure Modules will last for three hours instead of 30 minutes and friendship gains will be doubled.
We list out the other event perks below.
Pokémon Go Festival of Colors 2023 Collection Challenge
Catch the following for a reward:
- Koffing
- Stunky
- Wobbuffet
- Natu
- Shuckle
- Paras
- Krabby
- Bruxish
- Sandy Cloak Burmy
- Trash Cloak Burmy
- Plant Cloak Burmy
- Evolve Burmy into Mothim
Reward: 20,000 XP and a Lure Module
Note that only male Burmy evolves into Mothim. Female Burmy evolve into Wormadam instead.
Pokémon Go Festival of Colors 2023 Field Research and rewards
|Task
|Reward
|Task
|Reward
|Catch 5 different species of Pokémon
|Castform encounter
|Catch 8 different species of Pokémon
|Burmy encounter
|Catch 10 different species of Pokémon
|Oricorio encounter
|Catch 15 Pokémon
|Grimer encounter
Pokémon Go Festival of Colors 2023 increased spawns
- Paras
- Krabby
- Lickitung
- Koffing
- Natu
- Wobbuffet
- Shuckle
- Galarian Zigzagoon
- Wingull
- Burmy
- Stunky
- Bruxish
Pokémon Go Festival of Colors 2023 raid targets
- Espurr
- Rockruff
- Mareanie
- Bruxish
- Exeggutor
- Alolan Exeggutor
- Cryogonal
- Druddigon
- Mega Medicham
- Ho-Oh
