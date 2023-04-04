Pokémon Go ‘Spring into Spring’ 2023 event, Collection Challenge guide

An Easter-themed Pokémon Go event, “Spring into Spring,” has begun, featuring rabbit and egg Pokémon. The event also is the debut for Cutiefly and Ribombee and adds Pokémon wearing cherry blossom flowers.

Spring into Spring event bonuses, dates

The event runs from April 4-10 and also features doubled hatch candy, egg hatch distance cut in half (when put into an Incubator during the event period), and doubled Lucky Egg duration.

Note that the flower crown and cherry blossom costumes are two separate things. The flower crown costume is from older events, though you can find some flower crown Pokémon during this event. The pink cherry blossoms are the new costume for “Spring into Spring” 2023, and you’ll only find the Eevee and Pikachu line wearing them. They can be found shiny, if you’re super lucky.

We list out the Collection Challenge, Field Research, spawns, egg hatches, and raid targets below.

Pokémon Go Spring into Spring 2023 Collection Challenge

Catch a Whismur

Catch a Bunnelby

Catch a Buneary (flower crown)

Catch a Marill

Catch an Eevee (cherry blossoms)

Catch a Pikachu (cherry blossoms)

Catch a Cutiefly

Evolve a Cutiefly (into Ribombee)

Evolve a Bunnelby (into Buneary)

Evolve a Buneary (into Lopunny)

Rewards: 10,000 XP, 5,000 Stardust, 1 Lucky Egg

Pokémon Go Spring into Spring 2023 Field Research and rewards

Hatch an egg (Pikachu [cherry blossoms] or Eevee [cherry blossoms] encounter)

Hatch 2 eggs (Togetic [flower crown] encounter)

Hatch 4 eggs (Chansey [flower crown] encounter)

Pokémon Go Spring into Spring 2023 increased spawns

Pikachu (cherry blossoms)

Jigglypuff

Chansey (flower crown)

Eevee (cherry blossoms)

Togetic (flower crown)

Marill

Whismur

Buneary (flower crown)

Bunnelby

Cutiefly

Pokémon Go Spring into Spring 2023 2 km egg hatches

Eevee (cherry blossoms)

Pichu (cherry blossoms)

Togepi (flower crown)

Azurill

Happiny (flower crown)

Munchlax

Riolu

Cutiefly

Pokémon Go Spring into Spring 2023 raid targets