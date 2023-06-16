Pokémon Go ‘Solstice Horizons’ event, ‘Starry Skies’ Special Research guide

The Pokémon Go “Solstice Horizons” event is a limited-time celebration of Pokémon that specifically love the day and night. It runs from June 16-25.

The event features special Pokémon spawning at differing times of day, 2X Stardust for catching Pokémon, and Lunatone and Solrock spawning regardless of your location. (Both of these Pokémon are usually migratory and regional Pokémon.)

Notably, Fomantis is making its shiny debut, so lucky players will be able to find one of these critters.

There will also be a Team Go Rocket portion of this event, but it doesn’t start until June 21.

Below, we list out all the event perks and bonuses, including the Special Research and Collection Challenge.

Pokémon Go ‘Starry Skies’ Special Research and rewards

This set of Special Research can be repeated if you pay $4.99 to get more Cosmog, if you want. It will initially be available free to any player who logs in and starts it by June 25.

Step 1 of 4

Explore 2 km (Solosis)

Catch 2 Psychic-type Pokémon (Abra)

Catch 10 different species of Pokémon (Gothita)

Rewards: 5 Razz Berries, 7 Stardust, Wobbuffet encounter

After completing step 1 of the Starry Skies Special Research, you’ll have the option to choose between researching Daytime Pokémon or Nighttime Pokémon. Depending on which path you choose, you’ll have different research tasks but (mostly) the same rewards.

☼ Help Research Daytime Pokémon tasks

Step 2 of 4

Catch 20 Grass- or Bug-type Pokémon (10 Poké Balls)

Explore 10 km (Inkay)

Spin 25 PokéStops or Gyms (10 Pinap Berries)

Rewards: 15 Poké Balls, 78 Stardust, Galarian Slowpoke encounter

Step 3 of 4

Make 10 Curveball Throws in a row (3,000 Stardust)

Catch 50 Pokémon with weather boost (Metang)

Earn 10 Candies walking with your buddy (15 Great Balls)

Rewards: 1 Mossy Lure Module, 789 Stardust, Starmie encounter

Step 4 of 4

Hatch 5 eggs (3 Silver Pinap Berries)

Catch 50 Psychic-type Pokémon (Alakazam)

Earn 7,890 Stardust (1 Star Piece)

Rewards: 20 Ultra Balls, 7,890 Stardust, Cosmog encounter

☾ Help Research Nighttime Pokémon tasks

Step 2 of 4

Catch 20 Ghost- or Dark-type Pokémon (10 Poké Balls)

Take snapshots of 20 different wild Pokémon (Inkay)

Use 30 Berries to help catch Pokémon (10 Pinap Berries)

Rewards: 15 Poké Balls, 78 Stardust, Galarian Slowpoke encounter

Step 3 of 4

Make 5 Excellent throws (3,000 Stardust)

Catch 30 different species of Pokémon (Metang)

Complete 15 Field Research tasks (15 Great Balls)

Rewards: 1 Glacial Lure Module, 789 Stardust, Starmie encounter

Step 4 of 4

Win 5 Raids (3 Silver Pinap Berries)

Catch 50 Psychic-type Pokémon (Alakazam)

Earn 7,890 Stardust (1 Star Piece)

Rewards: 20 Ultra Balls, 7,890 Stardust, Cosmog encounter

Pokémon Go ‘Solstice Horizons’ Collection Challenge: Daytime

Catch the following to get rewards:

Solrock

Ledyba

Petilil

Purrloin

Drifloon

Sewaddle

Cottonee

Murkrow

Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, Fomantis encounter

Pokémon Go ‘Solstice Horizons’ Collection Challenge: Nighttime

Catch the following to get rewards:

Lunatone

Spinarak

Oddish

Stunky

Misdreavus

Venipede

Foongus

Phantump

Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, Fomantis encounter

Pokémon Go ‘Solstice Horizons’ event Field Research and rewards Task Reward Task Reward Catch 5 Grass- or Bug-type Pokémon 500 Stardust Catch 5 Ghost- or Dark-type Pokémon 500 Stardust Catch 10 Pokémon Fomantis encounter

Pokémon Go ‘Solstice Horizons’ boosted spawns

Ledyba (daytime)

Murkrow (daytime)

Solrock (daytime)

Drifloon (daytime)

Purrloin (daytime)

Sewaddle (daytime)

Cottonee (daytime)

Petilil (daytime)

Hisuian Sneasel (daytime)

Oddish (nighttime)

Spinarak (nighttime)

Misdreavus (nighttime)

Lunatone (nighttime)

Stunky (nighttime)

Venipede (nighttime)

Foongus (nighttime)

Phantump (nighttime)

Sneasel (nighttime)

Fomantis (both daytime and nighttime)

