Pokémon Go ‘Dark Flames’ Timed Research and event guide

Pokémon Go is hosting a “Dark Flames” event, featuring both dark- and fire-type Pokémon, from June 29 until July 2.

The event debuts Turtonator and its shiny form, alongside Mega Sableye. Heatran caught during this time will also know a legacy move: Magma Storm.

In addition to these new features, you’ll get 25% more XP and three additional candy from completing raids.

You can see all the perks, Timed Research, Collection Challenge, and other bonuses below.

‘Dark Flames’ Timed Research and rewards

Step 1 of 4

Explore 2 km (10 Poké Balls)

Catch 2 fire- or dark-type Pokémon (10 Great Balls)

Catch 10 different species of Pokémon (10 Ultra Balls)

Rewards: 3 Rare Candy, 5 Razz Berries, 1,000 Stardust

After you complete the first step, the quest will branch into two options: dark or fire. The main rewards for completing the steps are the same, but the individual rewards differ and the steps will rely on focusing more on whatever Pokémon type you chose.

Notably, whichever type you pick will spawn more when using Incense.

Step 2 of 4 (dark)

Catch 20 dark-type Pokémon (10 Poké Balls)

Power up 10 dark-type Pokémon (10 Pinap Berries)

Take 25 snapshots of wild dark-type Pokémon (Carvanha encounter)

Rewards: 2,500 XP, 15 Poké Balls, 1,500 Stardust

Step 2 of 4 (fire)

Catch 20 fire-type Pokémon (10 Poké Balls)

Power up 10 fire-type Pokémon (10 Pinap Berries)

Take 25 snapshots of wild fire-type Pokémon (Slugma encounter)

Rewards: 2,500 XP, 15 Poké Balls, 1,500 Stardust

Step 3 of 4 (dark)

Purify 1 dark-type shadow Pokémon (10 Great Balls)

Power up 10 dark-type Pokémon (Sneasel encounter)

Evolve 3 dark-type Pokémon (Scraggy encounter)

Rewards: 5,000 XP, 1 Premium Battle Pass, 2,000 Stardust

Step 3 of 4 (fire)

Purify 1 fire-type shadow Pokémon (10 Great Balls)

Power up 10 fire-type Pokémon (Alolan Marowak encounter)

Evolve 3 fire-type Pokémon (Darumaka encounter)

Rewards: 5,000 XP, 1 Premium Battle Pass, 2,000 Stardust

Step 4 of 4 (dark)

Catch 20 dark-type Pokémon (3 Silver Pinap Berries)

Power up 10 dark-type Pokémon (10 Ultra Balls)

Battle in 3 raids (Houndoom encounter)

Rewards: 7,500 XP, 50 Litten Candy, 2,500 Stardust

Step 4 of 4 (fire)

Catch 20 fire-type Pokémon (3 Silver Pinap Berries)

Power up 10 fire-type Pokémon (10 Ultra Balls)

Battle in 3 raids (Houndoom encounter)

Rewards: 7,500 XP, 50 Litten Candy, 2,500 Stardust

Pokémon Go ‘Dark Flames’ Collection Challenges

Collection Challenge: Dark-type Pokémon

Catch a Poochyena

Catch a Carvanha

Catch a Houndour

Catch a Stunky

Catch a Litwick

Evolve Poochyena into Mightyena

Evolve Carvanha into Sharpedo

Evolve Torracat into Incineroar

Rewards: 100 Houndoom Mega Energy, 5,000 XP

Collection Challenge: Fire-type Pokémon

Catch a Litten

Catch a Vulpix

Catch a Houndour

Catch a Numel

Catch a Galarian Zigzagoon

Evolve Vulpix into Ninetales

Evolve Numel into Camerupt

Evolve Torracat into Incineroar

Rewards: 100 Houndoom Mega Energy, 5,000 XP

Pokémon Go ‘Dark Flames’ event Field Research and rewards

Catch 5 dark-type Pokémon (Alolan Meowth or Alolan Grimer encounter)

Catch 5 fire-type Pokémon (Magmar or Litwick encounter)

Win a raid in under 60 seconds (Alolan Marowak or Sneasel encounter)

Win 3 raids (Turtonator encounter)

Pokémon spawn increases for ‘Dark Flames’

Vulpix

Houndour

Houndoom

Poochyena

Zigzagoon

Sableye

Carvanha

Numel

Stunky

Litwick

Litten

Pokémon raid targets for ‘Dark Flames’