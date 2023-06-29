 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pokémon Go ‘Dark Flames’ Timed Research and event guide

Pick between fire or dark branching paths

By Julia Lee
/ new
Turtonator and Mega Sableye stand in a lava and gemstone filled cave in Pokémon Go. Image: Niantic
Julia Lee (she/her) is a guides producer, writing guides for games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Genshin Impact. She helped launch the Rift Herald in 2016.

Pokémon Go is hosting a “Dark Flames” event, featuring both dark- and fire-type Pokémon, from June 29 until July 2.

The event debuts Turtonator and its shiny form, alongside Mega Sableye. Heatran caught during this time will also know a legacy move: Magma Storm.

Turtonator, the turtle Pokémon, standing with its shiny form in Pokémon Go. Shiny Turtonator is green and brown. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

In addition to these new features, you’ll get 25% more XP and three additional candy from completing raids.

You can see all the perks, Timed Research, Collection Challenge, and other bonuses below.

‘Dark Flames’ Timed Research and rewards

Step 1 of 4

  • Explore 2 km (10 Poké Balls)
  • Catch 2 fire- or dark-type Pokémon (10 Great Balls)
  • Catch 10 different species of Pokémon (10 Ultra Balls)

Rewards: 3 Rare Candy, 5 Razz Berries, 1,000 Stardust

After you complete the first step, the quest will branch into two options: dark or fire. The main rewards for completing the steps are the same, but the individual rewards differ and the steps will rely on focusing more on whatever Pokémon type you chose.

Notably, whichever type you pick will spawn more when using Incense.

Step 2 of 4 (dark)

  • Catch 20 dark-type Pokémon (10 Poké Balls)
  • Power up 10 dark-type Pokémon (10 Pinap Berries)
  • Take 25 snapshots of wild dark-type Pokémon (Carvanha encounter)

Rewards: 2,500 XP, 15 Poké Balls, 1,500 Stardust

Step 2 of 4 (fire)

  • Catch 20 fire-type Pokémon (10 Poké Balls)
  • Power up 10 fire-type Pokémon (10 Pinap Berries)
  • Take 25 snapshots of wild fire-type Pokémon (Slugma encounter)

Rewards: 2,500 XP, 15 Poké Balls, 1,500 Stardust

Step 3 of 4 (dark)

  • Purify 1 dark-type shadow Pokémon (10 Great Balls)
  • Power up 10 dark-type Pokémon (Sneasel encounter)
  • Evolve 3 dark-type Pokémon (Scraggy encounter)

Rewards: 5,000 XP, 1 Premium Battle Pass, 2,000 Stardust

Step 3 of 4 (fire)

  • Purify 1 fire-type shadow Pokémon (10 Great Balls)
  • Power up 10 fire-type Pokémon (Alolan Marowak encounter)
  • Evolve 3 fire-type Pokémon (Darumaka encounter)

Rewards: 5,000 XP, 1 Premium Battle Pass, 2,000 Stardust

Step 4 of 4 (dark)

  • Catch 20 dark-type Pokémon (3 Silver Pinap Berries)
  • Power up 10 dark-type Pokémon (10 Ultra Balls)
  • Battle in 3 raids (Houndoom encounter)

Rewards: 7,500 XP, 50 Litten Candy, 2,500 Stardust

Step 4 of 4 (fire)

  • Catch 20 fire-type Pokémon (3 Silver Pinap Berries)
  • Power up 10 fire-type Pokémon (10 Ultra Balls)
  • Battle in 3 raids (Houndoom encounter)

Rewards: 7,500 XP, 50 Litten Candy, 2,500 Stardust

Pokémon Go ‘Dark Flames’ Collection Challenges

Collection Challenge: Dark-type Pokémon

  • Catch a Poochyena
  • Catch a Carvanha
  • Catch a Houndour
  • Catch a Stunky
  • Catch a Litwick
  • Evolve Poochyena into Mightyena
  • Evolve Carvanha into Sharpedo
  • Evolve Torracat into Incineroar

Rewards: 100 Houndoom Mega Energy, 5,000 XP

Collection Challenge: Fire-type Pokémon

  • Catch a Litten
  • Catch a Vulpix
  • Catch a Houndour
  • Catch a Numel
  • Catch a Galarian Zigzagoon
  • Evolve Vulpix into Ninetales
  • Evolve Numel into Camerupt
  • Evolve Torracat into Incineroar

Rewards: 100 Houndoom Mega Energy, 5,000 XP

Pokémon Go ‘Dark Flames’ event Field Research and rewards

  • Catch 5 dark-type Pokémon (Alolan Meowth or Alolan Grimer encounter)
  • Catch 5 fire-type Pokémon (Magmar or Litwick encounter)
  • Win a raid in under 60 seconds (Alolan Marowak or Sneasel encounter)
  • Win 3 raids (Turtonator encounter)

Pokémon spawn increases for ‘Dark Flames’

  • Vulpix
  • Houndour
  • Houndoom
  • Poochyena
  • Zigzagoon
  • Sableye
  • Carvanha
  • Numel
  • Stunky
  • Litwick
  • Litten

Pokémon raid targets for ‘Dark Flames’

  • Sneasel
  • Darumaka
  • Scraggy
  • Deino
  • Marowak
  • Flareon
  • Umbreon
  • Turtonator
  • Mega Sableye
  • Heatran

Loading comments...

The Latest

Kickstarter’s Community Advisory Council helped steer it away from blockchain tech

By Charlie Hall
/ new

How to preorder the Pokémon TCG: Scarlet and Violet 151 sets

By Julia Lee
/ new

Why does everyone in The Witcher keep talking about the Wild Hunt?

By Samantha Greer

What The Witcher’s Conjunction of the Spheres is actually all about

By Samantha Greer

What’s free on the Epic Games Store this week?

By Owen S. Good

Baldur’s Gate 3 will launch four weeks early on PC, delayed on PS5

By Mike Mahardy
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon