Pokémon Go ‘Adventure Week 2023’ event, Timed Research guide

There’s also an ‘Adventure Week 2023’ Collection Challenge

A cut of many different fossil Pokémon in Pokémon Go in their natural habitats. Tirtouga, Kabuto, and Anorith are in the middle in the water. Image: Niantic
Pokémon Go’s “Adventure Week” event is back from July 27 until Aug. 2, celebrating fossil Pokémon yet again.

This event brings doubled XP for spinning PokéStops, quintupled XP for spinning a new PokéStop, and halved hatch distance for eggs incubated during the event period. It also includes the debut of shiny Tyrunt and shiny Amaura.

Shiny Tyrunt and Tyrantrum in Pokémon Go with their shiny forms. Both turn blue when shiny. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic
Amaura and Aurorus in Pokémon Go with their shiny forms. Both shiny forms turn pale. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

There’s also a Collection Challenge, free Timed Research, increased fossil Pokémon spawns, and other bonuses, which we’ve listed out below.

Pokémon Go ‘Adventures Near and Far’ Timed Research Tasks

This Timed Research is the free research you get just for logging in, not the paid ticketed research.

Step 1 of 4

  • Catch 3 Pokémon (Roggenrola encounter)

Rewards: 500 Stardust, Drilbur encounter

After nabbing a few Pokémon, you’ll be met with a choice. You can either pick “sightseeing adventure” or “studious adventure.” They both yield the same exact rewards, but involve completing different tasks. Take a look at the options below and pick whichever fits your playstyle more.

Step 2 of 4 (sightseeing)

  • Spin 5 PokéStops (Geodude encounter)
  • Walk 1 km (1,500 Stardust)
  • Catch 10 Pokémon (Amaura encounter)

Rewards: Nosepass encounter, 3,000 XP

Step 2 of 4 (studious)

  • Send 3 gifts to friends (Geodude encounter)
  • Walk 1 km (1,500 Stardust)
  • Catch 4 different species of Pokémon (Amaura encounter)

Rewards: Nosepass encounter, 3,000 XP

Step 3 of 4 (sightseeing)

  • Use 5 berries to help catch Pokémon (Dwebble encounter)
  • Walk 2 km (2,500 Stardust)
  • Hatch 1 egg (Tyrunt encounter)

Rewards: Diglett encounter, 4,000 XP

Step 3 of 4 (studious)

  • Transfer 7 Pokémon (Dwebble encounter)
  • Walk 2 km (2,500 Stardust)
  • Complete 3 Field Research Tasks (Tyrunt encounter)

Rewards: Diglett encounter, 4,000 XP

Step 4 of 4 (sightseeing)

  • Catch 15 rock-type Pokémon (Amaura encounter)
  • Walk 3 km (Geodude encounter)
  • Hatch an egg (Tyrunt encounter)

Rewards: Alolan Diglett encounter, 5000 Stardust

Step 4 of 4 (studious)

  • Catch 7 different species of rock-type Pokémon (Amaura encounter)
  • Walk 3 km (Geodude encounter)
  • Complete 5 Field Research Tasks (Tyrunt encounter)

Rewards: Alolan Diglett encounter, 5000 Stardust

Pokémon Go ‘Adventure Week 2023’ Collection Challenges

There are a few different Collection Challenges that focus on fossil Pokémon from different regions.

Adventure Week Collection Challenge: Dome and Helix

  • Catch a Kabuto
  • Evolve Kabuto into Kabutops
  • Catch an Omanyte
  • Evolve Omanyte into Omastar

Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, Tyrunt encounter

Adventure Week Collection Challenge: Root and Claw

  • Catch an Anorith
  • Evolve Anorith into Armaldo
  • Catch a Lileep
  • Evolve Lileep into Cradily

Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, Amaura encounter

Adventure Week Collection Challenge: Skull and Armor

  • Catch a Shieldon
  • Evolve Shieldon into Bastiodon
  • Catch a Cranidos
  • Evolve Cranidos into Rampardos

Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, Tyrunt encounter

Adventure Week Collection Challenge: Cover and Plume

  • Catch an Archen
  • Evolve Archen into Archeops
  • Catch a Tirtouga
  • Evolve Tirtouga into Carracosta

Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, Amaura encounter

Pokémon Go ‘Adventure Week 2023’ event Field Research

  • Catch 15 rock-type Pokémon (Tyrunt or Amaura encounter)
  • Catch 50 rock-type Pokémon (Cradily encounter)
  • Hatch an egg (Tyrunt or Amaura encounter)
  • Hatch 5 eggs (Armaldo encounter)
  • Spin 10 PokéStops or gyms (Tyrunt or Amaura encounter)
  • Spin 30 PokéStops or gyms (Kabutops encounter)
  • Walk 2 km (Tyrunt or Amaura encounter)
  • Walk 7 km (Omastar encounter)

Pokémon Go ‘Adventure Week 2023’ event spawn increases

  • Omanyte
  • Kabuto
  • Aerodactyl
  • Lileep
  • Anorith
  • Cranidos
  • Shieldon
  • Tirtouga
  • Archen
  • Tyrunt
  • Amaura

Pokémon Go ‘Adventure Week 2023’ event 7 km egg hatches

  • Tirtouga
  • Archen
  • Tyrunt
  • Amaura

