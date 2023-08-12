Pokémon Go Froakie Community Day guide

Pokémon Go is having a Froakie Community Day event on Aug. 13 from 2-5 p.m. in your local time.

As expected with a Community Day event, Froakie will spawn in huge numbers with a high chance for it to appear shiny. There are also several other bonuses and perks, which we’ve list out below.

How do I catch a shiny Froakie?

As per old research by the now-defunct website The Silph Road (via Wayback Machine), Shiny rates on Community Days are about 1 in 25, which means that if you keep playing throughout the three-hour window, you should find quite a few shiny Pokémon.

If you’re short on time or Poké Balls, you can pop an Incense, then quickly tap each Froakie to check for shiny ones, running from any that aren’t shiny. Notably, any Froakie you’ve already tapped will face where your player is standing, so that should help identify which ones you may have already checked.

What Community Day move does Froakie’s evolution learn?

If you evolve Frogadier into Greninja from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. in your local time, it will learn the charged move Hydro Cannon.

If you miss out on evolving it during this period, you will likely be able to evolve it during a Community Day weekend event in December to get Hydro Cannon. If you don’t want to wait, you can use an Elite TM to get the move.

How does Greninja do in the meta?

Greninja is PvP-viable, according to a deep analysis by Silph Road subreddit expert JRE47, thanks to its new moves, both Hydro Cannon (its Community Day legacy move) and Water Shuriken. Water Shuriken notably makes it the fastest Hydro Cannon charger in the game.

For raiding and PvE content, Greninja with Water Shuriken and Hydro Cannon is one of the most powerful water-type attackers (when you remove legendaries, shadow Pokémon, and Mega Evolutions from the list). If you need water-type attackers, now is your chance to grab a bunch of solid frogs.

How do I make the most of Froakie Community Day?

The following bonuses will be active during Froakie Community Day:

Tripled Stardust for catching Pokémon

Doubled candy for catching Pokémon

Doubled chance for level 31+ trainers to get XL candy from catching Pokémon

Incense lasts three hours

Lure Modules lasts three hours

Froakie special photobombs when taking snapshots

One additional special trade

Stardust cost halved for trading

That said, you should definitely pop a Star Piece and an Incense and try to nab some powerful Froakie.

If you can Mega Evolve Blastoise, Slowbro, Gyarados, or Swampert, you’ll score additional Froakie Candy per catch.

In addition to all this, Niantic is still running special four-star raids from 5-10 p.m., where if you clear the Frogadier raid, Froakie will spawn in a 300-meter radius around the gym for 30 minutes. These raids cannot be done remotely. If the usual 2-5 p.m. spawn increase doesn’t get you the Froakie you wanted, you can try raiding for another chance.