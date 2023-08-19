 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pokémon Go ‘Noxious Swamp’ event, Timed Research guide

You’ll see more poison- and dragon-type Pokémon from Aug. 19-22

By Julia Lee
new
Dragalge and Skrep swim near a coral reef in Pokémon Go Image: Niantic
Julia Lee (she/her) is a guides producer, writing guides for games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Genshin Impact. She helped launch the Rift Herald in 2016.

As a tie-in to Pokémon Go Fest 2023 in New York City, there’s an in-game event boosting the appearance of poison- and dragon-type Pokémon, with a focus on Skrelp. “Noxious Swamp” runs from Aug. 19-22.

Thanks to the event, Skrelp’s shiny form has been added to Pokémon Go. Candy obtained from catching Pokémon throughout the event will be doubled, Team Go Rocket balloons will appear more frequently, and and you’ll get an additional free raid pass per day from spinning the disks at gyms.

Skrelp and Dragalge in Pokémon Go with their shiny forms. Shiny Skrelp gets blue accents and shiny Dragalge gets blue and green accents. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

There are several other bonuses, like Timed Research, which you can check out below.

Pokémon Go ‘Noxious Swamp’ Timed Research

Step 1 of 1

  • Power up Pokémon 15 times (Skrelp encounter)
  • Battle in 3 raids (Alolan Grimer encounter)
  • Use 15 supereffective charged attacks (Trapinch encounter)
  • Win 2 raids using a team of all unique Pokémon species (Druddigon encounter)
  • Win a 3-star raid using only Pokémon with 2,500 CP or less (Hisuian Qwilfish encounter)

Reward: Jangmo-o encounter, 50 Salamence Mega Energy, 50 Sceptile Mega Energy

Pokémon Go ‘Noxious Swamp’ event Field Research Tasks

  • Catch 3 poison-type Pokémon (Grimer, Skrelp, or Mareanie encounter)
  • Catch 3 dragon-type Pokémon (Dratini, Trapinch, or Noibat encounter)
  • Battle 2 Team Go Rocket grunts (5 Potions, 3 Super Potions, or 2 Revives)
  • Battle 3 Team Go Rocket grunts (2 Mysterious Components)

Pokémon Go ‘Noxious Swamp’ event boosted spawns

  • Zubat
  • Venonat
  • Tentacool
  • Dratini
  • Surskit
  • Gulpin
  • Skorupi
  • Axew
  • Skrelp
  • Tyrunt
  • Noibat

Pokémon Go ‘Noxious Swamp’ event raid targets

  • Grimer
  • Alolan Grimer
  • Hisuian Qwilfish
  • HIsuian Sneasel
  • Galarian Weezing
  • Druddigon
  • Turtonator

