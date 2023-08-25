Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global event guide and habitat schedule

Pokémon Go Fest 2023’s global counterpart is finally here, allowing everyone to get in on the fun (moreso if they pay for a ticket). The event features its usual rotating habitats that all players can take advantage of, as well as tons of perks for folks who buy the $14.99 global event ticket.
The event takes place on both Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. in your local time.
Throughout the event, there will be tons of perks, including no limit on remote raids throughout the entirety of the weekend and lures lasting for one hour (instead of 30 minutes). You can see a complete list of perks and bonuses below.
Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global ticket holder perks
All trainers will be able to take advantage of the rotating habitats, Field Research, and raids, but only ticket holders will be able to get the following:
- Special Research that rewards Diancie on Saturday
- Special Research that focuses on Mega Rayquaza on Sunday
- Global challenges that reward bonuses for ticket holders when completed
- Special spawns via Incense (Hisuian Growlithe, Pawniard, Carnivine, Pachirisu, and Unown A, D, I, M, N, and O)
- Increased chance of finding shiny Pokémon
- Up to six special trades per day
- Habitat-based Collection Challenges
- Up to nine free raid passes from spinning photo discs at gyms
- 7 km eggs with special Pokémon inside
Pokémon gated by real-money tickets usually do release for everyone, just later. If you’re not in a rush to get Diancie or you don’t care for these other perks, you can always save your money and get the mythical Pokémon later.
Outside of Diancie and the shiny buff, ticket buyers should keep their eyes out for Pachirisu and Carnivine. These two Pokémon are usually regional exclusives, so you’ll want to grab them for your Pokédex during this event.
Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global rotating habitats
Quartz Terrarium (10-11 a.m., 2-3 p.m.)
- Pikachu (quartz crown)
- Clefairy
- Lickitung
- Heracross
- Miltank
- Wurmple
- Whismur
- Skitty
- Luvdisc
- Shellos (East Sea)
- Buneary
- Audino
- Foongus
- Morelull
- Hisuian Growlithe (ticket holder Incense only)
Pyrite Sands (11 a.m.-12 p.m., 3-4 p.m.)
- Pikachu (pyrite crown)
- Sandshrew
- Alolan Diglett
- Psyduck
- Girafarig
- Shuckle
- Trapinch
- Gible
- Hippopotas
- Timburr
- Joltik
- BInacle
- Helioptile
- Grubbin
- Pawniard (ticket holder Incense only)
Malachite Wilderness (12-1 p.m., 4-5 p.m.)
- Caterpie
- Pikachu (malachite crown)
- Bellsprout
- Scyther
- Snorlax (cowboy hat)
- Spinarak
- Remoraid
- Roselia
- Snover
- Cottonee
- Ferroseed
- Stunfisk
- Formantis
- Oranguru
- Carnivine (ticket holder Incense only)
Aquamarine Shores (1-2 p.m., 5-6 p.m.)
- Pikachu (aquamarine crown)
- Horsea
- Lapras
- Marill
- Wobbuffet
- Carvanha
- Barboach
- Bagon
- Beldum
- Shellos (West Sea)
- Woobat
- Tympole
- Goomy
- Mareanie
- Pachirisu (ticket holder Incense only)
Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global special moves
When evolved during the event, the following Pokémon will learn these special moves:
- Metapod → Butterfree: Bug Bite
- Sandshrew → Sandslash: Night Slash
- Clefairy → Clefable: Pound
- Vibrava → Flygon: Earth Power
- Shelgon → Salamence: Outrage
- Metang → Metagross: Meteor Mash
- Roselia → Roserade: Bullet Seed and Weather Ball
- Lickitung → Lickilicky: Body Slam
Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global raid targets
- Pikachu (quartz, pyrite, malachite, or aquamarine crown)
- Goomy
- Carbink
- Snorlax (cowboy hat)
- Mega Rayquaza
- Primal Kyogre
- Primal Groudon
