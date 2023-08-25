Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global event guide and habitat schedule

Pokémon Go Fest 2023’s global counterpart is finally here, allowing everyone to get in on the fun (moreso if they pay for a ticket). The event features its usual rotating habitats that all players can take advantage of, as well as tons of perks for folks who buy the $14.99 global event ticket.

The event takes place on both Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 26 and 27 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. in your local time.

Throughout the event, there will be tons of perks, including no limit on remote raids throughout the entirety of the weekend and lures lasting for one hour (instead of 30 minutes). You can see a complete list of perks and bonuses below.

Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global ticket holder perks

All trainers will be able to take advantage of the rotating habitats, Field Research, and raids, but only ticket holders will be able to get the following:

Special Research that rewards Diancie on Saturday

on Saturday Special Research that focuses on Mega Rayquaza on Sunday

Global challenges that reward bonuses for ticket holders when completed

Special spawns via Incense (Hisuian Growlithe, Pawniard, Carnivine, Pachirisu, and Unown A, D, I, M, N, and O)

(Hisuian Growlithe, Pawniard, Carnivine, Pachirisu, and Unown A, D, I, M, N, and O) Increased chance of finding shiny Pokémon

Up to six special trades per day

Habitat-based Collection Challenges

Up to nine free raid passes from spinning photo discs at gyms

7 km eggs with special Pokémon inside

Pokémon gated by real-money tickets usually do release for everyone, just later. If you’re not in a rush to get Diancie or you don’t care for these other perks, you can always save your money and get the mythical Pokémon later.

Outside of Diancie and the shiny buff, ticket buyers should keep their eyes out for Pachirisu and Carnivine. These two Pokémon are usually regional exclusives, so you’ll want to grab them for your Pokédex during this event.

Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global rotating habitats

Quartz Terrarium (10-11 a.m., 2-3 p.m.)

Pikachu (quartz crown)

Clefairy

Lickitung

Heracross

Miltank

Wurmple

Whismur

Skitty

Luvdisc

Shellos (East Sea)

Buneary

Audino

Foongus

Morelull

Hisuian Growlithe (ticket holder Incense only)

Pyrite Sands (11 a.m.-12 p.m., 3-4 p.m.)

Pikachu (pyrite crown)

Sandshrew

Alolan Diglett

Psyduck

Girafarig

Shuckle

Trapinch

Gible

Hippopotas

Timburr

Joltik

BInacle

Helioptile

Grubbin

Pawniard (ticket holder Incense only)

Malachite Wilderness (12-1 p.m., 4-5 p.m.)

Caterpie

Pikachu (malachite crown)

Bellsprout

Scyther

Snorlax (cowboy hat)

Spinarak

Remoraid

Roselia

Snover

Cottonee

Ferroseed

Stunfisk

Formantis

Oranguru

Carnivine (ticket holder Incense only)

Aquamarine Shores (1-2 p.m., 5-6 p.m.)

Pikachu (aquamarine crown)

Horsea

Lapras

Marill

Wobbuffet

Carvanha

Barboach

Bagon

Beldum

Shellos (West Sea)

Woobat

Tympole

Goomy

Mareanie

Pachirisu (ticket holder Incense only)

Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global special moves

When evolved during the event, the following Pokémon will learn these special moves:

Metapod → Butterfree : Bug Bite

: Bug Bite Sandshrew → Sandslash : Night Slash

: Night Slash Clefairy → Clefable : Pound

: Pound Vibrava → Flygon : Earth Power

: Earth Power Shelgon → Salamence : Outrage

: Outrage Metang → Metagross : Meteor Mash

: Meteor Mash Roselia → Roserade : Bullet Seed and Weather Ball

: Bullet Seed and Weather Ball Lickitung → Lickilicky: Body Slam

Pokémon Go Fest 2023: Global raid targets