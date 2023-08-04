Pokémon Go ‘Glittering Garden’ event guide

Pokémon Go’s “Glittering Garden” event runs from Aug. 5-8 and features grass-type Pokémon and promotes visits to parks during the event period.

The event cuts the distance you have to walk with your buddy to earn hearts, increases the chance of finding XL candy with your buddy, and increases hatch candy and stardust by 150%.

The event also introduces shiny Petilil and Lilligant, adding them to the game’s shiny roster.

Specifically, there are some Pokémon that will spawn more often in parks depending on the day:

Aug. 5 : Petilil

: Petilil Aug. 6 : Cacnea

: Cacnea Aug. 7 : Oddish

: Oddish Aug. 8: Seedot

Alongside these bonuses is the usual stuff that comes with events, including Timed Research, Field Research, and special spawns, which you can see below.

Pokémon Go ‘Glittering Garden’ Timed Research Tasks

Step 1 of 1

Explore 5 km (Petilil encounter)

Hatch 2 eggs (Galarian Weezing encounter)

Spin 25 PokéStops or gyms (Aromatisse encounter)

Catch 50 grass-type Pokémon (Alolan Exeggutor encounter)

Earn 15 hearts with your buddy (Fomantis encounter)

Rewards: 50 Venusaur Mega Energy, 50 Beedrill Mega Energy, 50 Pinsir Mega Energy

Pokémon Go ‘Glittering Garden’ event Field Research Tasks

Catch 10 grass-type Pokémon (Tangela, Roselia, or Foongus encounter)

Catch 5 different species of Pokémon (Petilil encounter)

Earn 3 candies exploring with your buddy (25 Venusaur, Sceptile, or Abomasnow Mega Energy)

Pokémon Go ‘Glittering Garden’ increased spawns

Bulbasaur

Jigglypuff

Oddish

Hoppip

Seedot

Cacnea

Petilil

Ferroseed

Spritzee

Swirlix

Dedenne

Pokémon Go ‘Glittering Garden’ 2 km egg hatches