 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pokémon Go ‘Glittering Garden’ event guide

Shiny Petilil makes its debut in this grassy event

By Julia Lee
/ new
Lilligant and Petilil as seen in Pokémon Go around some pink bushes Image: Niantic
Julia Lee (she/her) is a guides producer, writing guides for games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Genshin Impact. She helped launch the Rift Herald in 2016.

Pokémon Go’s “Glittering Garden” event runs from Aug. 5-8 and features grass-type Pokémon and promotes visits to parks during the event period.

The event cuts the distance you have to walk with your buddy to earn hearts, increases the chance of finding XL candy with your buddy, and increases hatch candy and stardust by 150%.

The event also introduces shiny Petilil and Lilligant, adding them to the game’s shiny roster.

Shiny Petilil and Lilligant as seen in Pokémon Go. Shiny Petilil gets a yellow body and Shiny Lilligant turns a bit lighter in color with a pink flower. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

Specifically, there are some Pokémon that will spawn more often in parks depending on the day:

  • Aug. 5: Petilil
  • Aug. 6: Cacnea
  • Aug. 7: Oddish
  • Aug. 8: Seedot

Alongside these bonuses is the usual stuff that comes with events, including Timed Research, Field Research, and special spawns, which you can see below.

Pokémon Go ‘Glittering Garden’ Timed Research Tasks

Step 1 of 1

  • Explore 5 km (Petilil encounter)
  • Hatch 2 eggs (Galarian Weezing encounter)
  • Spin 25 PokéStops or gyms (Aromatisse encounter)
  • Catch 50 grass-type Pokémon (Alolan Exeggutor encounter)
  • Earn 15 hearts with your buddy (Fomantis encounter)

Rewards: 50 Venusaur Mega Energy, 50 Beedrill Mega Energy, 50 Pinsir Mega Energy

Pokémon Go ‘Glittering Garden’ event Field Research Tasks

  • Catch 10 grass-type Pokémon (Tangela, Roselia, or Foongus encounter)
  • Catch 5 different species of Pokémon (Petilil encounter)
  • Earn 3 candies exploring with your buddy (25 Venusaur, Sceptile, or Abomasnow Mega Energy)

Pokémon Go ‘Glittering Garden’ increased spawns

  • Bulbasaur
  • Jigglypuff
  • Oddish
  • Hoppip
  • Seedot
  • Cacnea
  • Petilil
  • Ferroseed
  • Spritzee
  • Swirlix
  • Dedenne

Pokémon Go ‘Glittering Garden’ 2 km egg hatches

  • Budew
  • Cherubi
  • Sewaddle
  • Petilil
  • Bounsweet
  • Larvesta

Loading comments...

The Latest

Roblox’s new face tracking feature is for the memes

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat’s Union Square giveaway creates chaos in New York

By Nicole Carpenter
/ new

No, John Cena’s not coming to Overwatch 2

By Michael McWhertor
/ new

The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, and every new movie to watch at home this weekend

By Pete Volk and Toussaint Egan
/ new

So what happens to Oppenheimer’s massive IMAX 70mm prints after it leaves theaters?

By Austen Goslin
/ new

Gojo and Geto broke up, press F to pay respects

By Ana Diaz
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon