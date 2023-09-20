Pokémon Go ‘Psychic Spectacular’ 2023 event, Timed Research guide

Pokémon Go is hosting its 2023 “Psychic Spectacular” event from Sept. 20-24. As the name suggests, the event boosts the spawn rate of psychic-type Pokémon and adds Timed Research and Collection Challenges that feature powerful psychic-types.

Notably, Solosis will be available shiny for the first time, so keep your eyes out for that if you’re interested in a special little ... blob-cell-thing.

In addition to that, there’s also increased XP for successful catches with curveball throws, and some other perks, which we list out below.

Pokémon Go ‘Psychic Spectacular’ 2023 Timed Research

Step 1 of 1

Make 5 curveball throws (Solosis encounter)

Make 10 curveball throws (Solosis encounter)

Make 15 curveball throws (Solosis encounter)

Make 20 curveball throws (Solosis encounter)

Make 25 curveball throws (Solosis encounter)

Make 30 curveball throws (Solosis encounter)

Make 35 curveball throws (Solosis encounter)

Make 42 curveball throws (Solosis encounter)

Rewards: Solosis encounter, 30 Poké Ball, 1 Incubator

Pokémon Go ‘Psychic Spectacular’ 2023 event Collection Challenges

Marvelous Minds Challenge: Alakazam

Catch an Abra

Evolve an Abra into Kadabra

Evolve a Kadabra into Alakazam

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 1,000 XP, 100 Alakazam Mega Energy

Marvelous Minds Challenge: Gardevoir

Catch a Ralts

Evolve a Ralts into Kirlia

Evolve a Kirlia into Gardevoir

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 1,000 XP, 100 Gardevoir Mega Energy

Marvelous Minds Challenge: Medicham

Catch a Meditite

Evolve a Meditite into Medicham

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 1,000 XP, 100 Medicham Mega Energy

Marvelous Minds Challenge: Slowbro

Catch a Slowpoke

Evolve a Slowpoke into Slowbro

Catch a Galarian Slowpoke

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 1,000 XP, 100 Slowbro Mega Energy

Pokémon Go ‘Psychic Spectacular’ 2023 event Field Research

Spin Poké Stops and gym disks during the event period for a chance to get these tasks:

Catch 5 psychic-type Pokémon (Solosis encounter, 10 Poké Balls, 5 Great Balls, or 2 Ultra Balls)

Make 10 curveball throws (Galarian Slowpoke, Wobbuffet, or Solosis encounter)

Make an excellent curveball throw (Alakazam, Metang, or Inkay encounter)

Spin 5 Poké Stops or gyms (Solosis encounter, 2 Pinap Berries, or 500 Stardust)

Win a raid (50 Alakazam, Gardevoir, Medicham, or Slowbro Mega Energy)

Pokémon Go ‘Psychic Spectacular’ 2023 event spawns

Abra

Galarian Ponyta

Slowpoke

Galarian Slowpoke

Drowzee

Exeggcute

Girafarig

Ralts

Meditite

Spoink

Bronzor

Gothita

Solosis

Elgyem

Pokémon Go ‘Psychic Spectacular’ 2023 event 7 km egg hatches

Smoochum

Wynaut

Chingling

Solosis

Pokémon Go ‘Psychic Spectacular’ 2023 event raid targets