 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pokémon Go ‘Psychic Spectacular’ 2023 event, Timed Research guide

Solosis is everywhere (until the event ends)

By Julia Lee
/ new
The key art for Pokémon Go’s Psychic Spectacular 2023 featuring Solosis, Smoochum, Wynaut, and Chingling Image: Niantic
Julia Lee (she/her) is a guides producer, writing guides for games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Genshin Impact. She helped launch the Rift Herald in 2016.

Pokémon Go is hosting its 2023 “Psychic Spectacular” event from Sept. 20-24. As the name suggests, the event boosts the spawn rate of psychic-type Pokémon and adds Timed Research and Collection Challenges that feature powerful psychic-types.

Notably, Solosis will be available shiny for the first time, so keep your eyes out for that if you’re interested in a special little ... blob-cell-thing.

Shiny Solosis, Duosion, and Reuniclus in Pokémon Go. Solosis and Duosion are a slightly darker green and Reuniclus gets a blue gel around it with green features. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

In addition to that, there’s also increased XP for successful catches with curveball throws, and some other perks, which we list out below.

Pokémon Go ‘Psychic Spectacular’ 2023 Timed Research

Step 1 of 1

  • Make 5 curveball throws (Solosis encounter)
  • Make 10 curveball throws (Solosis encounter)
  • Make 15 curveball throws (Solosis encounter)
  • Make 20 curveball throws (Solosis encounter)
  • Make 25 curveball throws (Solosis encounter)
  • Make 30 curveball throws (Solosis encounter)
  • Make 35 curveball throws (Solosis encounter)
  • Make 42 curveball throws (Solosis encounter)

Rewards: Solosis encounter, 30 Poké Ball, 1 Incubator

Pokémon Go ‘Psychic Spectacular’ 2023 event Collection Challenges

Marvelous Minds Challenge: Alakazam

  • Catch an Abra
  • Evolve an Abra into Kadabra
  • Evolve a Kadabra into Alakazam

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 1,000 XP, 100 Alakazam Mega Energy

Marvelous Minds Challenge: Gardevoir

  • Catch a Ralts
  • Evolve a Ralts into Kirlia
  • Evolve a Kirlia into Gardevoir

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 1,000 XP, 100 Gardevoir Mega Energy

Marvelous Minds Challenge: Medicham

  • Catch a Meditite
  • Evolve a Meditite into Medicham

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 1,000 XP, 100 Medicham Mega Energy

Marvelous Minds Challenge: Slowbro

Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 1,000 XP, 100 Slowbro Mega Energy

Pokémon Go ‘Psychic Spectacular’ 2023 event Field Research

Spin Poké Stops and gym disks during the event period for a chance to get these tasks:

  • Catch 5 psychic-type Pokémon (Solosis encounter, 10 Poké Balls, 5 Great Balls, or 2 Ultra Balls)
  • Make 10 curveball throws (Galarian Slowpoke, Wobbuffet, or Solosis encounter)
  • Make an excellent curveball throw (Alakazam, Metang, or Inkay encounter)
  • Spin 5 Poké Stops or gyms (Solosis encounter, 2 Pinap Berries, or 500 Stardust)
  • Win a raid (50 Alakazam, Gardevoir, Medicham, or Slowbro Mega Energy)

Pokémon Go ‘Psychic Spectacular’ 2023 event spawns

  • Abra
  • Galarian Ponyta
  • Slowpoke
  • Galarian Slowpoke
  • Drowzee
  • Exeggcute
  • Girafarig
  • Ralts
  • Meditite
  • Spoink
  • Bronzor
  • Gothita
  • Solosis
  • Elgyem
An infographic for the 2023 Psychic Spectacular event in Pokémon Go. Image: Niantic / The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Go ‘Psychic Spectacular’ 2023 event 7 km egg hatches

  • Smoochum
  • Wynaut
  • Chingling
  • Solosis

Pokémon Go ‘Psychic Spectacular’ 2023 event raid targets

  • Unown (P, S, I)
  • Espurr
  • Alolan Raichu
  • Galarian Mr. Mime
  • Braviary
  • Mega Gardevoir

Loading comments...

The Latest

Dimension 20 returns with an adventure starring a family of stoats

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Ahoska may have given a classic Star Wars villain an army of the undead

By Susana Polo
/ new

Honkai: Star Rail codes for September 2023

By Julia Lee
/ new

Filed under:

How to evolve Inkay in Pokémon Go

By Julia Lee

Star Citizen’s latest alpha update overhauls its game within a game

By Cass Marshall
/ new

Hideo Kojima visits the Criterion closet, experiences the happiest day of his life

By Toussaint Egan
/ new

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for Patch Notes

A weekly roundup of the best things from Polygon