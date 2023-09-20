Pokémon Go ‘Psychic Spectacular’ 2023 event, Timed Research guide

Pokémon Go is hosting its 2023 “Psychic Spectacular” event from Sept. 20-24. As the name suggests, the event boosts the spawn rate of psychic-type Pokémon and adds Timed Research and Collection Challenges that feature powerful psychic-types.
Notably, Solosis will be available shiny for the first time, so keep your eyes out for that if you’re interested in a special little ... blob-cell-thing.
In addition to that, there’s also increased XP for successful catches with curveball throws, and some other perks, which we list out below.
Pokémon Go ‘Psychic Spectacular’ 2023 Timed Research
Step 1 of 1
- Make 5 curveball throws (Solosis encounter)
- Make 10 curveball throws (Solosis encounter)
- Make 15 curveball throws (Solosis encounter)
- Make 20 curveball throws (Solosis encounter)
- Make 25 curveball throws (Solosis encounter)
- Make 30 curveball throws (Solosis encounter)
- Make 35 curveball throws (Solosis encounter)
- Make 42 curveball throws (Solosis encounter)
Rewards: Solosis encounter, 30 Poké Ball, 1 Incubator
Pokémon Go ‘Psychic Spectacular’ 2023 event Collection Challenges
Marvelous Minds Challenge: Alakazam
- Catch an Abra
- Evolve an Abra into Kadabra
- Evolve a Kadabra into Alakazam
Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 1,000 XP, 100 Alakazam Mega Energy
Marvelous Minds Challenge: Gardevoir
- Catch a Ralts
- Evolve a Ralts into Kirlia
- Evolve a Kirlia into Gardevoir
Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 1,000 XP, 100 Gardevoir Mega Energy
Marvelous Minds Challenge: Medicham
- Catch a Meditite
- Evolve a Meditite into Medicham
Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 1,000 XP, 100 Medicham Mega Energy
Marvelous Minds Challenge: Slowbro
- Catch a Slowpoke
- Evolve a Slowpoke into Slowbro
- Catch a Galarian Slowpoke
Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, 1,000 XP, 100 Slowbro Mega Energy
Pokémon Go ‘Psychic Spectacular’ 2023 event Field Research
Spin Poké Stops and gym disks during the event period for a chance to get these tasks:
- Catch 5 psychic-type Pokémon (Solosis encounter, 10 Poké Balls, 5 Great Balls, or 2 Ultra Balls)
- Make 10 curveball throws (Galarian Slowpoke, Wobbuffet, or Solosis encounter)
- Make an excellent curveball throw (Alakazam, Metang, or Inkay encounter)
- Spin 5 Poké Stops or gyms (Solosis encounter, 2 Pinap Berries, or 500 Stardust)
- Win a raid (50 Alakazam, Gardevoir, Medicham, or Slowbro Mega Energy)
Pokémon Go ‘Psychic Spectacular’ 2023 event spawns
- Abra
- Galarian Ponyta
- Slowpoke
- Galarian Slowpoke
- Drowzee
- Exeggcute
- Girafarig
- Ralts
- Meditite
- Spoink
- Bronzor
- Gothita
- Solosis
- Elgyem
Pokémon Go ‘Psychic Spectacular’ 2023 event 7 km egg hatches
- Smoochum
- Wynaut
- Chingling
- Solosis
Pokémon Go ‘Psychic Spectacular’ 2023 event raid targets
- Unown (P, S, I)
- Espurr
- Alolan Raichu
- Galarian Mr. Mime
- Braviary
- Mega Gardevoir
