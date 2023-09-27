 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pokémon Go ‘Out to Play’ event, Timed Research guide

Get rewards for walking along routes

By Julia Lee
A Hisuian Growlithe runs along a blue path with PokéStops around it Image: Niantic
Pokémon Go’s latest event, “Out to Play,” encourages players to use routes, the in-game pathing system that rewards Zygarde Cells. The event runs from Sept. 27 until Oct. 2 and focuses as Hisuian Growlithe.

During the event, there’s an increased chance to find Kecleon at PokéStops, tripled XP for finishing a route, and you’ll earn buddy candy faster when walking on Routes.

In addition to those bonuses, Hisuian Growlithe is available shiny for the first time.

Hisuian Growlithe and Arcanine as seen in Pokémon Go. Both turn yellow from orange. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

There’s also the usual event perks we see with Pokémon Go events: increased spawns of specific Pokémon, specific egg hatches, Field Research, and Timed Research. We list out all the perks below.

Pokémon Go ‘Out to Play’ event Timed Research (free)

You get the following one-step Timed Research for free.

Step 1 of 1

  • Explore 5 km (1 Incense)
  • Hatch 3 eggs (1,000 Stardust)
  • Follow a route (1,000 Stardust)
  • Walk 1,000 m while traveling routes (1,000 Stardust)
  • Use an Incense while following a route (1,000 Stardust)
  • Catch 20 Pokémon when following routes (1,000 Stardust)

Rewards: Hisuian Growlithe encounter, 1 Incubator

Pokémon Go ‘Out to Play’ event Timed Research (paid)

If you pay for the $1.99 “Tails of Adventure” ticket in the shop, you’ll have access to this Timed Research:

Step 1 of 1

  • Walk 1 km (Growlithe encounter)
  • Walk 1 km (Hisuian Growlithe encounter)
  • Walk 2 km (Growlithe encounter)
  • Walk 2 km (Hisuian Growlithe encounter)
  • Walk 3 km (Growlithe encounter)
  • Walk 3 km (Hisuian Growlithe encounter)
  • Walk 4 km (Growlithe encounter)
  • Walk 4 km (Hisuian Growlithe encounter)
  • Walk 5 km (Growlithe encounter)
  • Walk 5 km (Hisuian Growlithe encounter)

Rewards: 2 Incubators, 1 Super Incubator, Hisuian Growlithe encounter

Pokémon Go ‘Out to Play’ event Field Research

Spinning gyms or PokéStops during the event period may net you one of these event-exclusive research tasks:

  • Hatch an egg (Hisuian Qwilfish or Hisuian Sneasel encounter)
  • Hatch 3 eggs (Hisuian Growlithe encounter)
  • Walk 1 km (Pawmi encounter)
  • Walk 5 km (Hisuian Growlithe encounter)
An infographic for the “Out to Play” Pokémon Go event, which features Hisuian Growlithe Image: Niantic

Pokémon Go ‘Out to Play’ event boosted spawns

  • Psyduck
  • Growlithe
  • Arcanine
  • Onix
  • Eevee
  • Feebas
  • Woobat
  • Pawmi

Pokémon Go ‘Out to Play’ event egg hatches

  • Hisuian Growlithe (2 and 7 km)
  • Hisuian Voltorb (7 km)
  • Hisuian Qwilfish (7 km)
  • Hisuian Sneasel (7 km)

