Pokémon Go Tour Sinnoh event, habitat times, and Special Research guide

Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh’s global event celebrates both the original Sinnoh region and the Hisui region. The huge event takes place starting on Feb. 24 at 10 a.m. until Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. in your local time.

There is a lot going on in this event, so it’s a great time to play. There’s no paid ticket to participate, so all the perks and bonuses are available to all players. There’s a halved hatch distance for all eggs put into Incubators during the event, up to six special trades can be made (instead of just one), trading Stardust cost has been halved, and there’s no limit on remote raiding from Feb 23-25.

During the event, there’s also an increased chance to find some Pokémon shiny, including Turtwig, Chimchar, Piplup, Stunky, and costumed Pikachu. There’s also an increased chance to hatch shiny Hisuian Voltorb, Hisuian Qwilfish, Pachirisu, Chatot, and Carnivine from eggs.

In addition to all that, there’s a ton of different types of research to do, with boosted spawns rotating in habitats throughout the day.

Below we list out all the perks for Pokémon Go’s Go Tour Sinnoh event, including the Special Research and habitat times.

Pokémon Go Tour 2023: “It’s about Time (and Space)” Special Research Tasks

Right away, you’ll be tasked with a choice on which starter to pick. The starter you pick only has an effect on the first step, as you’ll get a Shadow encounter with that Pokémon, as well as candy for it. You’ll also get to choose between Diamond or Pearl version, which also impacts your rewards. You’ll get Dialga-based rewards for picking Diamond and Palkia-based rewards for picking Pearl. We list out all the steps below.

Step 1 of 4

Catch 15 Pokémon originally discovered in the Sinnoh region (1 Incense)

Use an Incense (Shadow Turtwig/Chimchar/Piplup encounter)

Rewards: 3 Turtwig/Chimchar/Piplup Candy, 3 Turtwig/Chimchar/Piplup Candy XL, 3,000 XP

Step 2 of 4

Catch Dialga (Diamond) or Palkia (Pearl) (Shadow Gible encounter)

Power up dragon-type Pokémon 10 times (5,000 Stardust)

Rewards: 3 Dialga/Palkia Candy, 1 Dialga/Palkia Candy XL, 2,024 XP

Step 3 of 4

Evolve 3 Pokémon (Shadow Scizor [Diamond] or Shadow Pinsir [Pearl] encounter)

Activate Roar of Time’s adventure effect (Diamond) or Spacial Rend’s adventure effect (Pearl) (Shadow Honchkrow [Diamond] or Shadow Mismagius [Pearl] encounter)

Rewards: 3 Dialga/Palkia Candy, 1 Dialga/Palkia Candy XL, Spiritomb encounter

Step 4 of 4

Purify 1 Shadow Pokémon (1,000 XP)

Purify 2 Shadow Pokémon (2,000 XP)

Purify 3 Shadow Pokémon (3,000 XP)

Rewards: 3 Dialga Candy, 3 Palkia Candy, Giovanni battle

Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh Timed Research

These tasks will appear in the Timed Research section during the event.

Go Tour: Uxie Photo Safari Timed Research

Take a snapshot of Uxie in the wild (480 Stardust)

Rewards: Uxie encounter

Go Tour: Mesprit Photo Safari Timed Research

Take a snapshot of Mesprit in the wild (480 Stardust)

Rewards: Mesprit encounter

Go Tour: Azelf Photo Safari Timed Research

Take a snapshot of Azelf in the wild (480 Stardust)

Rewards: Azelf encounter

Legends 486 Timed Research

Complete 3 party challenges (Regigigas encounter)

Rewards: 10 Regirock Candy, 10 Regice Candy, 10 Registeel Candy

Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh party challenges

These party challenges will appear during the event period:

Catch 10 rock-type Pokémon (3 Regirock Candy)

Catch 10 ice-type Pokémon (3 Regice Candy)

Catch 10 steel-type Pokémon (3 Registeel Candy)

Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh event Field Research

Spinning a PokéStop during the event period may yield one of these tasks:

Busting Boardwalk: Power up normal- or water-type Pokémon 5 times (Bidoof or Shellos [East Sea] encounter)

Ancient Grove: Power up grass- or ghost-type Pokémon 5 times (Hisuian Voltorb or Hisuian Growlithe encounter)

Toxic Digs: Power up poison- or rock-type Pokémon 5 times (Gible or Skuntank encounter)

Geothermal Lagoon: Power up fire- or ice-type Pokémon 5 times (Hisuian Sneasel or Hisuian Qwilfish encounter)

You can also get this task during the “Space-time Anomaly” that happens during the Ancient Grove and Geothermal Lagoon habitats:

Win 3 raids (Hisuian Braviary, Hisuian Avalugg, Kleavor, or Ursaluna encounter)

Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh boosted spawns and rotating habitats

The boosted spawns correlate towards habitats, which change every hour. Each habitat will rotate in twice.

Bustling Boardwalk habitat spawns (10-11 a.m., 2-3 p.m.)

Pikachu (Lucas hat)

Pikachu (Dawn hat)

Magnemite

Electabuzz

Porygon

Ralts

Piplup

Starly

Bidoof

Burmy (Trash)

Buizel

Shellos (East Sea)

Shellos (West Sea)

Drifloon

Glameow

Finneon

Ancient Grove habitat spawns (11 a.m. until 12 p.m., 3-4 p.m.)

Pikachu (Akari’s kerchief)

Pikachu (Rei’s cap)

Hisuian Growlithe

Hisuian Voltorb

Tangela

Eevee

Misdreavus

Nosepass

Roselia

Turtwig

Kricketot

Burmy (Plant)

Combee

Cherubi

Bronzor

Toxic Digs habitat spawns (12-1 p.m., 4-5 p.m.)

Pikachu (Lucas hat)

Pikachu (Dawn hat)

Aipom

Yanma

Gligar

Sneasel

Duskull

Shinx

Cranidos

Shieldon

Burmy (Sandy)

Stunky

Gible

Hippopotas

Skorupi

Croagunk

Geothermal Lagoon habitat spawns (1-2 p.m., 5-6 p.m.)

Pikachu (Akari’s kerchief)

Pikachu (Rei’s cap)

Luckitung

Rhyhorn

Magmar

Eevee

Togetic

Murkrow

Hisuian Qwilfish

Hisuian Sneasel

Swinub

Snorunt

Chimchar

Buneary

Snover

Incense spawns

These Pokémon will spawn depending on the habitat, but only if you use an Incense:

Unown H (all habitats)

Unown I (all habitats)

Unown S (all habitats)

Unown N (Bustling Boardwalk and Toxic Digs)

Unown O (Bustling Boardwalk and Toxic Digs)

Unown U (Ancient Grove and Geothermal Lagoon)

Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh egg hatches

Any eggs obtained during the event will hatch the following, based on their hatch distance:

Budew (2 km)

Chingling (2 km)

Bonsley (2 km)

Mime Jr. (2 km)

Happiny (2 km)

Munchlax (2 km)

Riolu (2 km)

Mantyke (2 km)

Hisuian Voltorb (5 km)

Hisuian Qwilfish (5 km)

Stunky (5 km)

Gible (5 km)

Pachirisu (10 km)

Chatot (10 km)

Carnivine (10 km)

Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh raid targets

These Pokémon will be in raids during the event period, but it will vary by habitat:

Bustling Boardwalk and Toxic Digs raids

Turtwig (1-star)

Chimchar (1-star)

Piplup (1-star)

Torterra (3-star)

Infernape (3-star)

Empoleon (3-star)

Dialga (5-star)

Palkia (5-star)

Ancient Grove and Geothermal Lagoon raids