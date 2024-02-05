 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pokémon Go Lunar New Year 2024 event guide

Drampa makes its debut

By Julia Lee
Drampa, a dragon-type Pokémon, in the center of red and gold decor. Image: Niantic
Pokémon Go is celebrating Lunar New Year with an in-game event from Feb. 5-11. Since it’s the Year of the Dragon, we’re focusing on dragon-type Pokémon, as well as Pokémon with red and gold color schemes.

During the event, there’s an increased chance to get lucky Pokémon from trades and lucky friends from exchanging gifts. You’ll also get more candy for landing nice, great, or excellent throws.

In addition to this, Drampa (yes, the dragon grandpa Pokémon) is making its debut and can be found shiny.

Drampa with its shiny version in Pokémon Go. Shiny Drampa is golden with darker blue eyebrows. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

Below we list out all the perks and bonuses that are part of the Pokémon Go Lunar New Year 2024 event, including the paid Timed Research.

Pokémon Go Lunar New Year 2024 event Timed Research and rewards

This is a paid research, meaning that if you want to do it, you’ll need to pay $1.99 for a ticket from the shop. The research expires when the event does, so make sure you complete it if you buy it.

Is the “Dragons Unleashed” Timed Research worth it? If you still don’t have high-IV versions of the pseudo-legendary dragons, then yes, it’s worth it to get a shot at these guaranteed decent IVs. Do you really want a Drampa now and you don’t want to raid? Then also yes! If you have a bundle of dragons already and you don’t care about Drampa, then you’re good to ignore this pass.

‘Dragons Unleashed’ step 1 of 2

  • Power up 5 dragon-type Pokémon (Bagon encounter)
  • Spin 10 PokéStops or gyms (Axew encounter)
  • Catch 15 dragon-type Pokémon (Skrelp encounter)

Rewards: 2 Lucky Eggs, 2,000 Stardust, 4,000 XP

‘Dragons Unleashed’ step 2 of 2

  • Power up 5 dragon-type Pokémon (Gible encounter)
  • Evolve a dragon-type Pokémon (Goomy encounter)
  • Power up 10 dragon-type Pokémon (Deino encounter)
  • Evolve 3 dragon-type Pokémon (Jangmo-o encounter)
  • Power up 15 dragon-type Pokémon (Turtonator encounter)

Rewards: Drampa encounter, 4,000 Stardust, 8,000 XP

Pokémon Go Lunar New Year 2024 event Field Research and rewards

Spinning a PokéStop during the event period may yield one of these research tasks:

  • Catch 10 Pokémon (Trapinch or Swablu encounter)
  • Make 3 great throws (Darumaka encounter)
  • Make an excellent throw (Gible encounter)
  • Power up 5 dragon-type Pokémon (Skrelp or Tyrunt encounter)
  • Spin 5 PokéStops or gyms (5 Poké Balls or 2 Great Balls)
  • Win a raid (Dratini, Deino, or Goomy encounter)
  • Win 3 raids (Druddigon, Turtonator, or Drampa encounter)

Pokémon Go Lunar New Year 2024 event boosted spawns

These Pokémon will spawn more frequently throughout the event:

  • Magikarp
  • Dratini
  • Shuckle
  • Fennekin
  • Skrelp
  • Noibat
  • Jangmo-o

Pokémon Go Lunar New Year 2024 event raid targets

These Pokémon will appear in raids during the event period:

  • Dratini (1-star)
  • Deino (1-star)
  • Goomy (1-star)
  • Druddigon (3-star)
  • Turtonator (3-star)
  • Drampa (3-star)
