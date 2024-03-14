Pokémon Go ‘Weather Week’ 2024 Castform event guide

Pokémon Go is hosting its yearly “Weather Week” event from March 14-18, promoting Castform and its many different weather-based forms.

During the event, Stardust obtained via catching Pokémon will be doubled. You’ll also get more Stardust for catching weather-boosted Pokémon (with the swirly ring around it when you see it on the overworld). Castform also has an increased chance to be shiny.

Below, we list the Pokémon Go “Weather Week” 2024 event perks, like the Collection Challenges.

Pokémon Go ‘Weather Week’ 2024 event Collection Challenges

There are two Collection Challenges for “Weather Week.”

Weather Week Collection Challenge: Castform

Catch Castform in its different forms (as listed below) for a reward:

Castform

Castform (rainy)

Castform (snowy)

Castform (sunny)

Rewards: 5,000 Stardust, 1 Incense

Weather Week Collection Challenge

Catch the following to get more rewards:

Helioptile

Amaura

Paras

Drifloon

Castform

Rewards: 7,500 Stardust

Pokémon Go ‘Weather Week’ 2024 event Field Research and rewards

Spinning a PokéStop during the event may net you one of these research tasks:

Catch 5 Pokémon with weather boost (Paras, Drifloon, Helioptile, or Amaura encounter)

Catch 7 Pokémon with weather boost (750 Stardust)

Catch 10 Pokémon with weather boost (Castform encounter)

The Castform you get from the “catch 10 Pokémon” encounter may be any of its weather variants.

Pokémon Go ‘Weather Week’ 2024 event boosted spawns

These Pokémon will be spawning more frequently during the event:

Paras

Lickitung

Castform

Drifloon

Helioptile

Amaura

There are also some spawns that will only occur during specific weather times:

Cacnea (sunny)

Sunny Castform (sunny)

Lotad (rain)

Rainy Castform (rain)

Snowy Castform (snow)

Snover (snow)

Roggenrola (partly cloudy)

Spritzee (cloudy)

Swablu (windy)

Gastly (foggy)

Pokémon Go ‘Weather Week’ 2024 event raid targets

You can find these Pokémon in raids during the event: