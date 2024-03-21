Pokémon Go ‘Verdant Wonders’ event, Collection Challenge guide

Pokémon Go is hosting a jungle-themed “Verdant Wonders” event from March 21-25, bringing out a ton of grass-type Pokémon and a few monkeys.
This event debuts shiny Flabébé, alongside a new version of Cottonee that wears a flower crown. The meat of this event is the paid Special Research, “Rogue of the Jungle,” which rewards you with Zarude.
Most notably, the three monkey Pokémon — Pansage, Pansear, and Panpour — are available globally at a rare appearance rate throughout the event. These are usually regional Pokémon, so grab them and their candy while you can.
Below we list out all the perks and bonuses associated with Pokémon Go’s “Verdant Wonders” event.
Pokémon Go ‘Verdant Wonders’ event Field Research
Spinning a PokéStop during the event period may net you one of these research tasks:
- Catch 5 Pokémon (Poliwag, Slugma, or Cottonee [flower crown] encounter)
- Catch 15 Pokémon (Pansage, Pansear, or Panpour encounter)
- Explore 1 km (Vulpix, Marill, or Cottonee [flower crown] encounter)
- Spin 5 PokéStops or gyms (100 Stardust)
Pokémon Go ‘Verdant Wonders’ event Collection Challenge
Completing this list of tasks during the event will net you special rewards:
- Catch a Bulbasaur
- Evolve a Bulbasaur into an Ivysaur
- Catch an Oddish
- Evolve an Oddish into a Gloom
- Catch a Hoppip
- Evolve a Hoppip into a Skiploom
- Catch a Shroomish
- Evolve a Shroomish into a Breloom
- Catch a Cottonee
- Evolve a Cottonee into a Whimsicott
Rewards: 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, Cottonee [flower crown] encounter
Pokémon Go ‘Verdant Wonders’ event boosted spawns
During the event, the following spawns will be boosted:
- Bulbasaur
- Oddish
- Tangela
- Hoppip
- Poochyena
- Nuzleaf
- Shroomish
- Pansage
- Pansear
- Panpour
- Cottonee (flower crown)
- Zorua
- Flabébé
- Cutiefly
If you have the “Rogue of the Jungle” ticket, then Incense will boost the spawns of Pansage, Pansear, Panpour, Zorua, Cutiefly, and Flabébé specifically.
