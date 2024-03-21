Pokémon Go ‘Verdant Wonders’ event, Collection Challenge guide

Pokémon Go is hosting a jungle-themed “Verdant Wonders” event from March 21-25, bringing out a ton of grass-type Pokémon and a few monkeys.

This event debuts shiny Flabébé, alongside a new version of Cottonee that wears a flower crown. The meat of this event is the paid Special Research, “Rogue of the Jungle,” which rewards you with Zarude.

Most notably, the three monkey Pokémon — Pansage, Pansear, and Panpour — are available globally at a rare appearance rate throughout the event. These are usually regional Pokémon, so grab them and their candy while you can.

Below we list out all the perks and bonuses associated with Pokémon Go’s “Verdant Wonders” event.

Pokémon Go ‘Verdant Wonders’ event Field Research

Spinning a PokéStop during the event period may net you one of these research tasks:

Catch 5 Pokémon (Poliwag, Slugma, or Cottonee [flower crown] encounter)

Catch 15 Pokémon (Pansage, Pansear, or Panpour encounter)

Explore 1 km (Vulpix, Marill, or Cottonee [flower crown] encounter)

Spin 5 PokéStops or gyms (100 Stardust)

Pokémon Go ‘Verdant Wonders’ event Collection Challenge

Completing this list of tasks during the event will net you special rewards:

Catch a Bulbasaur

Evolve a Bulbasaur into an Ivysaur

Catch an Oddish

Evolve an Oddish into a Gloom

Catch a Hoppip

Evolve a Hoppip into a Skiploom

Catch a Shroomish

Evolve a Shroomish into a Breloom

Catch a Cottonee

Evolve a Cottonee into a Whimsicott

Rewards: 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, Cottonee [flower crown] encounter

Pokémon Go ‘Verdant Wonders’ event boosted spawns

During the event, the following spawns will be boosted:

Bulbasaur

Oddish

Tangela

Hoppip

Poochyena

Nuzleaf

Shroomish

Pansage

Pansear

Panpour

Cottonee (flower crown)

Zorua

Flabébé

Cutiefly

If you have the “Rogue of the Jungle” ticket, then Incense will boost the spawns of Pansage, Pansear, Panpour, Zorua, Cutiefly, and Flabébé specifically.