Pokémon Go ‘Verdant Wonders’ event, Collection Challenge guide

Shiny Flabébé makes its debut alongside Cottonee in a flower crown

By Julia Lee
/ new
Zarude and some Whimsicott walk through a lush forest Image: Niantic
Julia Lee (she/her) is a guides producer, writing guides for games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Genshin Impact. She helped launch the Rift Herald in 2016.

Pokémon Go is hosting a jungle-themed “Verdant Wonders” event from March 21-25, bringing out a ton of grass-type Pokémon and a few monkeys.

This event debuts shiny Flabébé, alongside a new version of Cottonee that wears a flower crown. The meat of this event is the paid Special Research, “Rogue of the Jungle,” which rewards you with Zarude.

An infographic of the different Flabébé family forms, showing all the different colors and shiny variations. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

Most notably, the three monkey Pokémon — Pansage, Pansear, and Panpour — are available globally at a rare appearance rate throughout the event. These are usually regional Pokémon, so grab them and their candy while you can.

Below we list out all the perks and bonuses associated with Pokémon Go’s “Verdant Wonders” event.

Pokémon Go ‘Verdant Wonders’ event Field Research

Spinning a PokéStop during the event period may net you one of these research tasks:

  • Catch 5 Pokémon (Poliwag, Slugma, or Cottonee [flower crown] encounter)
  • Catch 15 Pokémon (Pansage, Pansear, or Panpour encounter)
  • Explore 1 km (Vulpix, Marill, or Cottonee [flower crown] encounter)
  • Spin 5 PokéStops or gyms (100 Stardust)

Pokémon Go ‘Verdant Wonders’ event Collection Challenge

Completing this list of tasks during the event will net you special rewards:

  • Catch a Bulbasaur
  • Evolve a Bulbasaur into an Ivysaur
  • Catch an Oddish
  • Evolve an Oddish into a Gloom
  • Catch a Hoppip
  • Evolve a Hoppip into a Skiploom
  • Catch a Shroomish
  • Evolve a Shroomish into a Breloom
  • Catch a Cottonee
  • Evolve a Cottonee into a Whimsicott

Rewards: 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, Cottonee [flower crown] encounter

Pokémon Go ‘Verdant Wonders’ event boosted spawns

During the event, the following spawns will be boosted:

  • Bulbasaur
  • Oddish
  • Tangela
  • Hoppip
  • Poochyena
  • Nuzleaf
  • Shroomish
  • Pansage
  • Pansear
  • Panpour
  • Cottonee (flower crown)
  • Zorua
  • Flabébé
  • Cutiefly

If you have the “Rogue of the Jungle” ticket, then Incense will boost the spawns of Pansage, Pansear, Panpour, Zorua, Cutiefly, and Flabébé specifically.

