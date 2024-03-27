Pokémon Go ‘World of Wonders: Taken Over’ event guide

Team Go Rocket is back with their usual Pokémon Go shenanigans, this time as part of the “World of Wonders” season. With this event comes a paid ticket, alongside new Timed Research, and boosted spawn rates.

From March 27-31, Team Go Rocket will appear more frequently in balloons, and as usual, you can remove the move Frustration from Shadow Pokémon using a Charged TM. Sandile and its evolutions can also be found shiny for the first time.

Additionally, Giovanni is bringing out Groudon (thus allowing you to catch a Shadow Groudon) in the “It’s a Rocket World” Special Research, and the Team Go Rocket Leaders are changing their line-ups around.

Below, we detail the Timed Research, whether or not the event’s paid ticket (“Chasing Team Go Rocket”) is worth it, and other event perks for the Pokémon Go “World of Wonders: Taken Over” event.

Is the ‘Chasing Team Go Rocket’ ticket worth it?

Alongside this event, there’s a $1.99 ticket in the shop that gives you a “Chasing Team Go Rocket” Timed Research set. The research involves you clearing out six Team Go Rocket grunts, and as a reward you get six Mysterious Components, a Super Incubator, a Rocket Radar, and a Pawniard encounter.

Is it worth it? If you are literally matching up the value of the components, incubator, and radar, then yes. It’s “worth it,” but honestly, it is so easy to farm Mysterious Components and Radars (especially during these events) that I would not personally buy this ticket. So, yes, it’s worth it for pure value, but no, it’s not worth it because the times are easy to get in-game (except the Super Incubator).

As usual, note that this is a Timed Research set, so you will have to beat the six grunts before March 31 to get all the rewards.

Pokémon Go ‘World of Wonders: Taken Over’ event Timed Research

Step 1 of 2

Catch 5 dark-type Pokémon (500 XP)

Catch 10 dark-type Pokémon (500 XP)

Catch 15 dark-type Pokémon (500 XP)

Catch 20 dark-type Pokémon (500 XP)

Catch 25 dark-type Pokémon (500 XP)

Rewards: Vullaby encounter, 5 Hyper Potions, 5 Revives

Step 2 of 2

Catch 6 Shadow Pokémon (3 Pinap Berries)

Catch 12 Shadow Pokémon (5 Pinap Berries)

Purify 6 Shadow Pokémon (7 Pinap Berries)

Rewards: Pawniard encounter, 5 Max Potions, 5 Revives

Pokémon Go ‘World of Wonders: Taken Over’ event boosted spawns

The following will spawn more frequently during the event period:

Murkrow

Sableye

Purrloin

Scraggy

Zorua

Vullaby

Deino

Inkay

Pokémon Go ‘World of Wonders: Taken Over’ event raid targets

These Pokémon will be in raids during the event period: