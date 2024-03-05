 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pokémon Go ‘Horizons: The Series Celebration’ event guide

Get a Charcadet from eggs now before it gets locked to 10 km eggs

By Julia Lee
Charcadet, Ceruledge, Armarogue, and a Pikachu with a captain’s hat stand proudly over a sunset Image: Niantic
Pokémon Go is throwing an event to celebrate the launch of the Pokémon Horizons show in the US from March 5-11.

The event is pretty tame in comparison to other events. There’s no special Timed Research Tasks or anything like that — though there is still the ongoing Wonder Ticket research.

The biggest addition in this event is Charcadet, Armarouge, and Ceruledge. During the event, any 2 km, 5 km, or 10 km eggs you get will have a chance to hatch a Charcadet. After the event ends, it’ll only be in 10 km eggs, so this is the best chance to grab one.

There’s also doubled XP gained for hatching Pokémon and Team Go Rocket balloons will show up more often.

If you take snapshots during the event, you might get photobombed by the anime characters, leading to spawns of Charizard, Pikachu, Sprigatito, and Fuecoco. You can do this up to five times a day.

We list out all the other event perks below for the Pokémon Go and Pokémon Horizons tie-in event.

Pokémon Go ‘Horizons: The Series Celebration’ event Field Research

Spinning a PokéStop during the event period may net you one of these Field Research Tasks:

  • Defeat 2 Team Go Rocket grunts (Golduck or Skarmory encounter)
  • Hatch 2 eggs (Pikachu [captain hat], Sprigatito, Fuecoco, or Quaxly encounter)
  • Spin 5 PokéStops or gyms (5 Poké Balls, 1 Revive, or 2 Super Potions)
  • Win a raid (Pikachu [captain hat], Skarmory, or Rockruff encounter)

Pokémon Go ‘Horizons: The Series Celebration’ event spawns

These Pokémon will be spawning more frequently during the event:

  • Pikachu (captain hat)
  • Alolan Grimer
  • Scyther
  • Nosepass
  • Beldum
  • Sprigatito
  • Fuecoco
  • Quaxly
  • Pawmi

Pokémon Go ‘Horizons: The Series Celebration’ raid targets

These Pokémon will appear as raid targets during the event:

  • Pikachu (captain hat)
  • Rhyhorn
  • Rockruff
  • Chansey
  • Noctowl
  • Metagross
