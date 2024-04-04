 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Pokémon Go ‘Sizable Surprises’ event, Collection Challenge guide

Celebrating the biggest of the big and the smallest of the small

By Julia Lee
/ new
A splash image of Wailmer, Wimpod, Celesteela, and Kartana in Pokémon Go Image: Niantic
Pokémon Go is hosting an event to celebrate Pokémon of very small or very big sizes from April 4-9. “Sizable Surprises” brings out all sorts of Pokémon that really push the limit on just how colossal or tiny a Pokémon can be.

During the event, you’ll get double XP for nice or better throws plus an increased chance to find XXS and XXL Pokémon. The chance to find shiny Wailmer is also increased.

During this event, Wimpod and it’s evolution, Golisopod, are also making their shiny debut, so keep your eyes out for a special red-trimmed bug.

Shiny Wimpod and Golisopod with their normal forms in Pokémon Go. Both shinies turn white with red details. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

The two Ultra Beasts from different hemispheres, Celesteela and Kartana, are also available shiny for the first time.

Shiny Celesteela and Kartana with their regular forms in Pokémon Go. Shiny Celesteela becomes a more pale, almost white color, and Kartana gets black details. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

Below we list out all the perks and bonuses of the Pokémon Go “Sizable Surprises” event, including the Collection Challenge.

Pokémon Go ‘Sizeable Surprises’ Collection Challenges

There are two Collection Challenges that involve catching the following during the event:

‘Giant Gems’ Collection Challenge

  • Wailmer
  • Mantine
  • Cetitan
  • Onix
  • Snorlax

Rewards: 3,000 XP, 10 Pinap Berries, Wailmer encounter

‘Tiny Treasures’ Collection Challenge

  • Wimpod
  • Joltik
  • Diglett
  • Cutiefly
  • Tynamo

Rewards: 3,000 XP, 10 Razz Berries, Wimpod encounter

Pokémon Go ‘Sizeable Surprises’ event Field Research and rewards

Spinning a PokéStop or gym during this event may yield one of the following tasks:

  • Catch 3 Wailmer (Wailmer encounter)
  • Catch 3 Wimpod (Wimpod encounter)
  • Catch 5 Pokémon (Tynamo or Cutiefly encounter)
  • Catch 20 Pokémon (Onix or Snorlax encounter)
  • Win a raid (1 Rare Candy)

Pokémon Go ‘Sizeable Surprises’ event boosted spawns

The following Pokémon will spawn more frequently throughout the event:

  • Diglett
  • Onix
  • Snorlax
  • Mantine
  • Wailmer
  • Joltik
  • Tynamo
  • Cutiefly
  • Wimpod
  • Cetoddle

Pokémon Go ‘Sizeable Surprises’ event raid targets

These Pokémon will be in raids during the event:

  • Foongus (1-star)
  • Klink (1-star)
  • Espurr (1-star)
  • Tadbulb (1-star)
  • Alolan Exeggutor (3-star)
  • Galarian Weezing (3-star)
  • Gyarados (3-star)
  • Snorlax (3-star)
  • Mega Charizard X (Mega)
  • Celesteela (5-star, Southern Hemisphere only)
  • Kartana (5-star, Northern Hemisphere only)
