Pokémon Go ‘Sizable Surprises’ event, Collection Challenge guide

Pokémon Go is hosting an event to celebrate Pokémon of very small or very big sizes from April 4-9. “Sizable Surprises” brings out all sorts of Pokémon that really push the limit on just how colossal or tiny a Pokémon can be.

During the event, you’ll get double XP for nice or better throws plus an increased chance to find XXS and XXL Pokémon. The chance to find shiny Wailmer is also increased.

During this event, Wimpod and it’s evolution, Golisopod, are also making their shiny debut, so keep your eyes out for a special red-trimmed bug.

The two Ultra Beasts from different hemispheres, Celesteela and Kartana, are also available shiny for the first time.

Below we list out all the perks and bonuses of the Pokémon Go “Sizable Surprises” event, including the Collection Challenge.

Pokémon Go ‘Sizeable Surprises’ Collection Challenges

There are two Collection Challenges that involve catching the following during the event:

‘Giant Gems’ Collection Challenge

Wailmer

Mantine

Cetitan

Onix

Snorlax

Rewards: 3,000 XP, 10 Pinap Berries, Wailmer encounter

‘Tiny Treasures’ Collection Challenge

Wimpod

Joltik

Diglett

Cutiefly

Tynamo

Rewards: 3,000 XP, 10 Razz Berries, Wimpod encounter

Pokémon Go ‘Sizeable Surprises’ event Field Research and rewards

Spinning a PokéStop or gym during this event may yield one of the following tasks:

Catch 3 Wailmer (Wailmer encounter)

Catch 3 Wimpod (Wimpod encounter)

Catch 5 Pokémon (Tynamo or Cutiefly encounter)

Catch 20 Pokémon (Onix or Snorlax encounter)

Win a raid (1 Rare Candy)

Pokémon Go ‘Sizeable Surprises’ event boosted spawns

The following Pokémon will spawn more frequently throughout the event:

Diglett

Onix

Snorlax

Mantine

Wailmer

Joltik

Tynamo

Cutiefly

Wimpod

Cetoddle

Pokémon Go ‘Sizeable Surprises’ event raid targets

These Pokémon will be in raids during the event: