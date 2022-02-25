Pokémon Go Tour: Johto Special Research, Masterwork Research Tasks and rewards

Pass holders for the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event will get access to two types of research tasks. Our Pokémon Go Tour: Johto Special and Masterwork Research guide will list out all the steps from both research tasks and their rewards.

To claim the Special Research Tasks, you’ll need to open the game on Feb. 26 from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. in your local time, after you purchase the tour pass for $11.99. Once you start the Special Research, you have it forever, so don’t worry about rushing it.

After completing the Johto Special Research, you’ll unlock the Masterwork Research, which rewards Apex Shadow Ho-oh and Lugia. Masterwork Research is meant to take a long time, so don’t stress about how daunting some of these tasks may seem.

Pokémon Go Tour: Johto Special Research Tasks and rewards

Johto Tour Special Research step 1 of 9

Send a gift to a friend (1 Incense)

Use an Incense (50 Poké Balls)

Catch 20 Pokémon (3 Nanab Berries)

Reward: Ho-oh Wings cosmetic, 50 Poké Balls, 1 Lucky Egg

Johto Tour Special Research step 2 of 9

Choose a starter: Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or Totodile.

You will get the chosen Pokémon’s candy as rewards going forward, so pick whichever one you need candy for!

Johto Tour Special Research step 3 of 9

Claim reward (Chikorita/Totodile/Cyndaquil encounter)

Catch 15 different species of Pokémon (25 Chikorita/Totodile/Cyndaquil Candy)

Evolve your Chikorita/Totodile/Cyndaquil (1 Poffin)

Reward: Lugia Glasses cosmetic, Dunsparce encounter, 25 Ledyba Candy (Gold pass) or 25 Spinarak Candy (Silver pass)

Johto Tour Special Research step 4 of 9

Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket members (5 Revives)

Purify 3 Shadow Pokémon (500 Stardust)

Earn 3,000 Stardust (1 Super Potion)

Reward: 3 Rocket Radars, Qwilfish encounter, 25 Mantine Candy (Gold pass) or 25 Phanpy Candy (Silver pass)

Johto Tour Special Research step 5 of 9

Complete 3 Field Research tasks (50 Poké Balls)

Make 5 great throws (2 Metal Coats)

Catch 20 Pokémon (50 Chikorita/Totodile/Cyndaquil Candy)

Reward: 3 Rocket Radar, Shiny Gyarados encounter, 50 Chikorita/Totodile/Cyndaquil Candy

Johto Tour Special Research step 6 of 9

Evolve your Bayleef/Croconaw/Quilava (50 Great Balls)

Power up Pokémon 5 times (100 Stardust)

Earn a candy walking with your buddy (2 Sun Stones)

Reward: 1 Egg Incubator, Stantler encounter, 25 Ledyba Candy (Gold pass) or 25 Spinarak Candy (Silver pass)

Johto Tour Special Research step 7 of 9

Send a gift with a sticker (25 Ultra Balls)

Hatch 2 eggs (1 Upgrade)

Complete 5 Field Research Tasks

Reward: 1 Lure Module, Hitmontop encounter, 25 Mantine Candy (Gold pass) or 25 Phanpy Candy (Silver pass)

Johto Tour Special Research step 8 of 9

Earn 3 hearts with your buddy (1 Star Piece)

Make 3 nice throws in a row (1,000 XP)

Transfer 20 Pokémon (3 Rare Candy)

Reward: Ho-oh T-shirt cosmetic (Gold pass) or Lugia T-shirt cosmetic (Silver pass), Celebi encounter, 1,000 Stardust

Johto Tour Special Research step 9 of 9

Claim reward (1,000 XP)

Claim reward (1,500 Stardust)

Claim reward (1,000 XP)

Reward: 1 Lure Module, 25 Celebi Candy, 4,500 Stardust

Pokémon Go Tour: Johto Masterwork Research Task and rewards

Apex Shadow Research Step 1 of 4

Earn 100,000 XP (10 Hyper Potions)

Complete 100 Field Research Tasks (1,000 XP)

Catch 100 different species of Pokémon (Coming soon!)

Reward: 1,000 XP, 20 Ho-oh Candy, 1,000 Stardust

Apex Shadow Research Step 2 of 4

Coming soon!