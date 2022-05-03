 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Wingull be Shiny?

Wingull is in the spotlight on May 3

By Michael McWhertor and Julia Lee
Shiny Wingull on the purple Pokémon Go background Image: Niantic via Polygon

For May 3, 2022, Wingull will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double candy for catching Pokémon. And yes, Wingull can be shiny in Pokémon Go!

Shiny Wingull and Pelipper, which have green accents instead of blue. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Image sources: Niantic

Pokémon is about catching ’em all, and in Pokémon Go that means catching every variant, including rare Shiny versions of Pokémon. Every Tuesday in Pokémon Go, players will see a specific Pokémon spawning more frequently during Spotlight Hour, which runs from 6 p.m. to 6:59 p.m. local time. Spotlight Hour is your chance to load up on candy, a chance for high CP Pokémon, and, if you’re lucky, a Shiny Pokémon.

Are shiny rates boosted during Spotlight Hour?

Shiny rates do not appear to be boosted during Spotlight Hours, based on data gathered by Pokémon community The Silph Road. However, the sheer number of Pokémon that spawn during the hourlong weekly event will give you an improved chance of clicking on a random shiny. The more Pokémon you click on, the more opportunity you have to catch a Shiny Pokémon.

What can I do to attract more Shiny Pokémon?

Not much, unfortunately. It appears to be random chance. Shiny Pokémon catch rates are set by developer Niantic, and they are typically only boosted during special events like Community Days or Safari Zones, or in Legendary Raids. There are no consumable items that boost Shiny Pokémon rates.

Where can I find a list of available Shiny Pokémon?

LeekDuck keeps a list of currently available Shiny Pokémon. It’s a helpful visual guide that illustrates what all of the existing Shiny Pokémon look like.

For more tips, check out Polygon’s Pokémon Go guides.

