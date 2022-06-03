Pokémon Go Fest Shaymin Special Research Tasks and rewards

Pokémon Go Fest’s Special Research Tasks feature Shaymin, the Mythical Pokémon from the Sinnoh region. The research branches into different paths depending on what you want to focus on throughout the day, and you can even select how hard you want the tasks to be. Our Shaymin Special Research guide lists out all the tasks and rewards to unlock Shaymin.

Note that you have to buy the Pokémon Go Fest ticket for $14.99 in order to unlock this research task set. To get it, you need to own the pass and open the game on June 4. If you do this, you’ll unlock the set and you can complete it at any time.

If you want Shaymin but don’t want to pay for the pass, don’t worry — Shaymin will have another set of Special Research Tasks later this year for everyone to unlock.

Below, we list all of the Shaymin Special Research Tasks.

Shaymin Special Research step 1 of 7

Send a gift to a friend (2 Incense)

Use an Incense (22 Poké Balls)

Catch 10 Pokémon (2 Pinap Berries)

Rewards: 2 Razz Berries, 2 Poffins, 2,022 XP

After this point, you’ll be tasked with selecting what theme you want to complete quests for: battling, catching, or exploring. You should just pick whatever suits your playstyle and priorities for Go Fest.

We list out all the branched tasks and rewards below, so you can pick what you want the rewards for, or what will be the easiest for you to complete.

Shaymin Special Research step 2 of 7

Battle tasks

Use a Charged TM (2 Potions)

Power up a Pokémon 3 times (2 Super Potions)

Spin 5 PokéStops or gyms (2 Hyper Potions)

Rewards: 2 Max Potions, Land Forme Shaymin Shirt, 2 Max Revives

Catching tasks

Spin 5 PokéStops or gyms (22 Poké Balls)

Complete 3 Field Research Tasks (2 Razz Berries)

Earn 3 hearts with your buddy (2 Lucky Eggs)

Rewards: 2,022 XP, Land Forme Shaymin Shirt, 22 Poké Balls

Exploring tasks

Open 3 gifts (2 Incubators)

Send 3 gifts to friends (22 Poké Balls)

Give your buddy 3 treats (2,022 XP)

Rewards: 2 Lucky Eggs, Land Forme Shaymin Shirt, 2,022 Stardust

After this point, you can choose a harder difficulty at which to complete the tasks. The rewards you get do not increase depending on your difficulty, but they will impact what set of stickers you get at the very end.

For the sake of readability, all of our tasks below are for the “relaxed” difficulty.

Shaymin Special Research step 3 of 7

Battle tasks

Battle 3 Team Go Rocket members (2,022 Stardust)

Purify a Shadow Pokémon (22 Great Balls)

Use a supereffective charged attack (2 Hyper Potions)

Rewards: 2 Premium Raid Passes, Klink encounter, 2 Revives

Catching tasks

Catch 5 different species of Pokémon (2,022 Stardust)

Use 3 berries to help catch Pokémon (22 Poké Balls)

Take a snapshot of your buddy (2 Incense)

Rewards: 2 Pinap Berries, Klink encounter, 22 Great Balls

Exploring tasks

Spin 5 PokéStops or gyms (2,022 Stardust)

Earn 3 hearts with your buddy (22 Great Balls)

Earn 2,000 XP (2 Nanab Berries)

Rewards: 2 Incubators, Klink encounter, 2,022 XP

Shaymin Special Research step 4 of 7

Battle tasks

Battle in 3 raids (2 Charged TMs)

Battle in a raid with your buddy (2 Fast TMs)

Earn 3,000 XP (22 Poké Balls)

Rewards: 2,022 Stardust, Tropius encounter, 2 Rare Candy

Catching tasks

Use 2 Pinap Berries while catching Pokémon (2,022 XP)

Catch 10 Pokémon (2 Pinap Berries)

Earn 1,000 Stardust (22 Poké Balls)

Rewards: 2,022 Stardust, Tropius encounter, 2 Rare Candy

Exploring tasks

Hatch an egg (2,022 Stardust)

Complete 3 Field Research Tasks (2,022 XP)

Walk 1 km (22 Poké Balls)

Rewards: 2,022 Stardust, Tropius encounter, 2 Rare Candy

Shaymin Special Research step 5 of 7

Battle tasks

Battle in the Go Battle League (2 Max Potions)

Evolve 3 Pokémon (2 Star Pieces)

Earn 3,000 Stardust (2 Lure Modules)

Rewards: 2 Premium Raid Passes, Torkoal Encounter, 2 Max Revives

Catching tasks

Catch 10 Pokémon (2 Max Potions)

Make 10 nice throws (2 Star Pieces)

Earn 2,000 XP (2 Lure Modules)

Rewards: 2 Incense, Torkoal encounter, 22 Ultra Balls

Exploring tasks

Earn a candy walking with your buddy (2 Max Potions)

Catch 10 Pokémon (2 Star Piece)

Walk 1 km (2 Lure Modules)

Rewards: 2 Super Incubators, Torkoal encounter, 2,022 XP

Shaymin Special Research step 6 of 7

Battle tasks

Defeat a Team Go Rocket member (2 Silver Pinap Berries)

Win a raid (Galarian Mr. Mime encounter)

Battle in the Go Battle League (2 Golden Razz Berries)

Rewards: 2 Rare Candy, Shaymin encounter, 22 Ultra Balls

Catching tasks

Make 5 great throws (2 Silver Pinap Berries)

Make 3 curveball throws (Galarian Mr. Mime encounter)

Catch 10 different species of Pokémon (2 Golden Razz Berries)

Rewards: 2 Rare Candy, Shaymin encounter, 22 Ultra Balls

Exploring tasks

Hatch an egg (2 Silver Pinap Berries)

Spin 15 PokéStops or gyms (Galarian Mr. Mime encounter)

Catch 10 Pokémon (2 Golden Razz Berries)

Rewards: 2 Rare Candy, Shaymin encounter, 22 Ultra Balls

Shaymin Special Research step 7 of 7

Claim reward (2,022 XP)

Claim reward (2,022 Stardust)

Claim reward (2,022 XP)

Rewards: 22 Shaymin Candy, Shaymin Flower Bouquet Pose, 22 Willow stickers (varying depending on the difficulty you selected)