Pokémon Go ‘Something Extraordinary’ Keldeo Special Research guide

As part of the “Mythic Blade” event, Pokémon Go is adding Keldeo to the game, though it will only be obtainable through buying a paid ticket that unlocks the “Something Extraordinary” Special Research Tasks.

To get the “Something Extraordinary” Special Research Task set (and Keldeo), you’ll need to buy the $7.99 ticket in the shop. In addition to this, you’ll need to actually open the game and accept the research some time between Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. and Dec. 11 at 8 p.m. in your local time. If you do not do this, you will not get the research.

Once you start the Special Research, it will be unlocked permanently, so there won’t be any rush to complete it.

Keldeo will likely become available through some type of free-to-play method at some point, but it’s not clear when. Seeing how free-to-play players have not gotten a chance to get Shaymin yet (which was from a ticketed event in June and August), you’ll need to wait quite a bit to get Keldeo.

Below, we list out the Special Research Task steps for “Something Extraordinary” to unlock Keldeo, thanks to help from Serebii.net.

Something Extraordinary step 1 of 7

Make 3 curveball throws (500 Stardust)

Catch 10 Pokémon (Oshawott encounter)

Take a snapshot of a wild Pokémon (10 Great Balls)

Rewards: 2 Rare Candy, Machoke encounter, 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Something Extraordinary step 2 of 7

Battle a team leader 3 times (750 Stardust)

Catch 5 different species of Pokémon (Staryu encounter)

Power up Pokémon 5 times (1 Charged TM)

Rewards: 2 Rare Candy, Breloom encounter, 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Something Extraordinary step 3 of 7

Battle in a raid (1,000 Stardust)

Catch 5 fighting-type Pokémon (Buizel encounter)

Evolve 5 Pokémon (3 Egg Incubators)

Rewards: 2 Rare Candy, Scraggy encounter, 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Something Extraordinary step 4 of 7

Battle in the Go Battle League 5 times (1,250 Stardust)

Catch 7 different species of Pokémon (Marill encounter)

Use 5 berries to help catch Pokémon (2 Incense)

Rewards: 2 Rare Candy, Poliwrath encounter, 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Something Extraordinary step 5 of 7

Win a raid (1,500 Stardust)

Earn 5 hearts with your buddy (Alomomola encounter)

Feed your buddy 3 times (1 Fast TM)

Rewards: 2 Rare Candy, Keldeo encounter, 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Something Extraordinary step 6 of 7

Win in the Go Battle League (1,500 Stardust)

Catch 15 fighting-type Pokémon (Tympole encounter)

Make 3 great throws in a row (2 Super Incubators)

Rewards: 2 Rare Candy, Medicham encounter, 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Something Extraordinary step 7 of 7

Take 3 snapshots of Keldeo (Tirtouga encounter)

Take a snapshot of a grass-type Pokémon (2,000 Stardust)

Take a snapshot of a steel-type Pokémon (2,000 Stardust)

Take a snapshot of a rock-type Pokémon (2,000 Stardust)

Rewards: 2 Rare Candy, 20 Keldeo Candy, Keldeo t-shirt