Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Cubchoo (holiday ribbon) be shiny?

For Dec. 27, 2022, Cubchoo (holiday ribbon) will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double candy for transferring Pokémon. And yes, Cubchoo with the holiday ribbon can be shiny in Pokémon Go!

Shiny Cubchoo, along with its ribbon-wearing version, made its debut during the 2020 holiday season, and now you can attempt to find one during this Spotlight Hour. Notably, the bonus of doubled transfer candy is useful for getting rid of duplicate legendary Pokémon that might not have great stats. You can free up space by transferring them, while also grabbing lots of candy to power up your stronger versions. Nice.

Pokémon is about catching ’em all, and in Pokémon Go, that means catching every variant, including rare shiny versions of Pokémon. Every Tuesday in Pokémon Go, players will see a specific Pokémon spawning more frequently during Spotlight Hour, which runs from 6 p.m. to 6:59 p.m. local time. Spotlight Hour is your chance to load up on candy, a chance for high CP Pokémon, and, if you’re lucky, a shiny Pokémon.

Are shiny rates boosted during Spotlight Hour?

Shiny rates do not appear to be boosted during Spotlight Hours, based on data gathered by Pokémon community The Silph Road. However, the sheer number of Pokémon that spawn during the hourlong weekly event will give you an improved chance of clicking on a random shiny. The more Pokémon you click on, the more opportunity you have to catch a shiny Pokémon.

What can I do to attract more shiny Pokémon?

Not much, unfortunately. It appears to be random chance. Shiny Pokémon catch rates are set by developer Niantic, and they are typically only boosted during special events like Community Days or Safari Zones, or in Legendary Raids. There are no consumable items that boost shiny Pokémon rates.

Where can I find a list of available shiny Pokémon?

LeekDuck keeps a list of currently available shiny Pokémon. It’s a helpful visual guide that illustrates what all of the existing shiny Pokémon look like.

