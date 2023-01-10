 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Swirlix be shiny?

Swirlix is in the spotlight on Jan. 10

By Michael McWhertor and Julia Lee
A golden brown Swirlix (shiny) on a purple background Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

For Jan. 10, 2023, Swirlix will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double Stardust for catching Pokémon. And yes, Swirlix can be shiny in Pokémon Go!

Swirlix and Slurpuff with their shiny forms. Both get gold and brown colorations Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

This is a great chance to work on your fairy badge if you don’t already have it maxed out. Fairy-type Pokémon are typically less common, so catch as many as you can to max out the “Fairy Tale Girl” badge and increase your fairy-type catch rate.

Swirlix also has special evolution requirements. You’ll need to feed it many treats before you can evolve it.

Pokémon is about catching ’em all, and in Pokémon Go, that means catching every variant, including rare shiny versions of Pokémon. Every Tuesday in Pokémon Go, players will see a specific Pokémon spawning more frequently during Spotlight Hour, which runs from 6 p.m. to 6:59 p.m. local time. Spotlight Hour is your chance to load up on candy, a chance for high CP Pokémon, and, if you’re lucky, a shiny Pokémon.

Are shiny rates boosted during Spotlight Hour?

Shiny rates do not appear to be boosted during Spotlight Hours, based on data gathered by Pokémon community The Silph Road. However, the sheer number of Pokémon that spawn during the hourlong weekly event will give you an improved chance of clicking on a random shiny. The more Pokémon you click on, the more opportunity you have to catch a shiny Pokémon.

What can I do to attract more shiny Pokémon?

Not much, unfortunately. It appears to be random chance. Shiny Pokémon catch rates are set by developer Niantic, and they are typically only boosted during special events like Community Days or Safari Zones, or in Legendary Raids. There are no consumable items that boost shiny Pokémon rates.

Where can I find a list of available shiny Pokémon?

LeekDuck keeps a list of currently available shiny Pokémon. It’s a helpful visual guide that illustrates what all of the existing shiny Pokémon look like.

For more tips, check out Polygon’s Pokémon Go guides.

