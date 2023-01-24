 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pokémon Go Vivillon map and pattern guide

How to catch Scatterbug and get different types of Vivillon

By Julia Lee
Vivillon fly over the ocean in real life Image: Niantic

Pokémon Go added the Vivillon family, a caterpillar-into-butterfly Pokémon that has different forms depending on where you catch it. The key to collecting Vivillon (and its different forms) is to send and receive postcards with your friends.

Scatterbug is the base Pokémon, and it requires 25 candy to evolve into Spewpa, which requires 100 candy to evolve into Vivillon.

To find Scatterbug, you need to pin postcards from different locations. Pinning three postcards from the same area will allow you to catch a Scatterbug that will evolve into a specific Vivillon. You can pin your own postcards and the postcards you get from friends. Having friends in different countries will help you collect more types of Vivillon, but you only need one type to fill in the Pokédex entry for it.

To catch the Scatterbug, you’ll need to look at your Vivillon medal and tap the “catch!” button that appears. Remember to use a Pinap Berry to catch your Scatterbug to get more candy.

You can also tell which Vivillon your Scatterbug is going to turn into by looking its information screen.

Two menus in Pokémon Go, showing the Vivillon medal screen and Scatterbug’s information screen Image: Niantic via Polygon

Depending on where the postcard comes from, you’ll get a different Scatterbug and Vivillon pattern. Niantic provides this helpful map to show which locations give which patterns. You can access this map yourself via tapping the Vivillon medal on your player info screen or you can take a look below.

A map of the world with different types of Vivillon and patterns scattered around. Image: Niantic

As of writing this, you cannot get shiny Scatterbug, Spewpa, or Vivillon, but we’ll update this guide when they become available.

