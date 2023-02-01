Pokémon Go ‘Shadowy Skirmishes’ Special Research guide

Shadowy Skirmishes is the latest Giovanni research quest in Pokémon Go.

Making its debut in February 2023 as part of the Crackling Voltage event, it ends with an encounter and opportunity to catch Shadow Registeel.

Shadowy Skirmishes is part of a long line of Giovanni research quests, which started back in 2019 with A Troubling Situation. If Shadowy Skirmishes is not appearing, first clear the most recent Giovanni quest in your quest log — the previous one was November 2022’s Ultra Beast Protection Efforts — to allow this new quest to become available.

The second half of the Crackling Voltage event also ushers in changes to Eggs, Shadow Pokémon and Field Research, which will be active until the event concludes on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 11:59 p.m. local time.

Shadowy Skirmishes tasks and rewards

The Shadowy Skirmishes Special Research will be available to unlock until the next Giovanni quest and highlighted Shadow Legendary encounter arrives in three to four months. Once unlocked, there is no time limit to complete the quest.

Step 1 of 5

Defeat 6 Team Go Rocket Grunts (Helioptile encounter)

Make 3 Nice Curveball Throws in a row (Helioptile encounter)

Earn 2 Candies exploring with your Buddy (Helioptile encounter)

Rewards: 2,000 XP, 15 Poké Balls, 10 Revives

Step 2 of 5

Defeat 6 Team Go Rocket Grunts (10 Hyper Potions)

Catch 4 Shadow Pokémon (10 Poké Balls)

Purify 2 Shadow Pokémon (10 Pinap Berries)

Rewards: 2,000 XP, 15 Great Balls, 1 Rocket Radar

Step 3 of 5

Defeat the Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra (1,500 XP)

Defeat the Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff (1,500 XP)

Defeat the Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo (1,500 XP)

Rewards: 2,500 XP, 1,000 Stardust, 1 Super Rocket Radar

Step 4 of 5

Find the Team Go Rocket Boss (5 Max Potions)

Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss (20 Ultra Balls)

Defeat the Team Go Rocket Boss (5 Max Revives)

Rewards: 3,000 XP, 1 Lucky Egg, 2 Golden Razz Berries

You’ll be able to catch the final Shadow Pokémon in Giovanni’s line-up once you have used your Super Rocket Radar. This varies depending on when you play the quest; from February 2023 until the next Giovanni quest debuts, this will be Shadow Registeel.

Step 5 of 5

Claim reward (2,500 XP)

Claim reward (2,500 XP)

Claim reward (2,500 XP)

Rewards: 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Team Go Rocket Take-Over event changes

As well as the above quest steps, the second half of the Crackling Voltage event also hosts a Team Go Rocket Take-Over until Sunday, Feb. 5 at 11:59 p.m. local time, with the following changes:

Boosted Team Go Rocket balloon spawns and PokéStop encounters

Shadow Pokémon can forget Charged Attack Frustration with a Charged TM

Rocket Grunts changing their Shadow Pokémon line-ups, which include Alolan Vulpix, Spoink, Blitzle, Joltik, and more

Leaders Sierra, Cliff, and Arlo changing their team line-ups

New Field Research featuring Mysterious Component reward (specific task unknown at the time of writing)

12km Egg changes