Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Jigglypuff be shiny?

Jigglypuff is in the spotlight on Feb. 21

By Julia Lee
new
Shiny Jigglypuff on a purple background Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

For Feb. 21, 2023, Jigglypuff will be in the spotlight in Pokémon Go, and you’ll get double XP for evolving Pokémon. And yes, Jigglypuff can be shiny in Pokémon Go!

Shiny and regular Igglybuff, Jigglypuff, and Wigglytuff comparisons Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

It’s actually pretty hard to differentiate Shiny Jigglypuff from its normal form, so make sure to look for the sparkles and the shiny icon. This Spotlight Hour is a good time to evolve any Pokémon you may be missing from your Pokédex. Just make sure you use a Lucky Egg before you start evolving to really rake in the XP. If you’ve been waiting on evolving any Pokémon from the Hoenn region, now is a great time to do it if you’re doing the Jirachi Masterwork Research, since you need a Gold Hoenn Medal to proceed in it.

Pokémon is about catching ’em all, and in Pokémon Go, that means catching every variant, including rare shiny versions of Pokémon. Every Tuesday in Pokémon Go, players will see a specific Pokémon spawning more frequently during Spotlight Hour, which runs from 6 p.m. to 6:59 p.m. local time. Spotlight Hour is your chance to load up on candy, a chance for high CP Pokémon, and, if you’re lucky, a shiny Pokémon.

Are shiny rates boosted during Spotlight Hour?

Shiny rates do not appear to be boosted during Spotlight Hours, based on data gathered by Pokémon community The Silph Road. However, the sheer number of Pokémon that spawn during the hourlong weekly event will give you an improved chance of clicking on a random shiny. The more Pokémon you click on, the more opportunity you have to catch a shiny Pokémon.

What can I do to attract more shiny Pokémon?

Not much, unfortunately. It appears to be random chance. Shiny Pokémon catch rates are set by developer Niantic, and they are typically only boosted during special events like Community Days or Safari Zones, or in Legendary Raids. There are no consumable items that boost shiny Pokémon rates.

Where can I find a list of available shiny Pokémon?

LeekDuck keeps a list of currently available shiny Pokémon. It’s a helpful visual guide that illustrates what all of the existing shiny Pokémon look like.

For more tips, check out Polygon’s Pokémon Go guides.

