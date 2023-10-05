Kecleon is an elusive Pokémon in Pokémon Go, with the sneaky chameleon only appearing rarely at PokéStops. While legacy players may have run into a handful, especially during its initial rollout, new players or players looking to shiny hunt Kecleon may have a hard time finding one about now.

The invisible Pokémon finally made its debut at the end of Chespin Community Day, appearing on PokéStops and causing all sorts of chaos. Now, Kecleon is a rarity. Below we talk about how to find Kecleon and its spawn rates.

How to find Kecleon in Pokémon Go

To find Kecleon, you’ll want to tap PokéStops and look closely. You’ll be able to spot the signature Kecleon red zigzag crawling around the stop, preventing you from spinning it. Give it a couple taps to get it off the stop and it’ll appear as a spawn on the world map for you to catch. You’ll be able to use the PokéStop normally once the Kecleon is gone, too.

Kecleon may appear on PokéStops that Team Go Rocket have taken over, but it won’t show up until the Rocket member has been defeated, so if you’re diligently hunting for Kecleon, make sure to take down Rocket grunts, too. (And turn off your Rocket Radar so leaders aren’t at your stops, either.)

You can also tap PokéStops, even if you’re not in spinning distance to see if Kecleon is on it to make for easier chameleon hunting. This is great if there are lots of stops around you that you want to check quickly.

Kecleon spawn rate and rarity

Unfortunately, Kecleon is pretty rare and can be hard to find. If you’re trying to complete Special Research that requires you to find Kecleon, you’ll just need to be patient and check all the PokéStops you see.

There are events that boost the rate of finding Kecleon, but the most recent event this occurred (“Out to Play”) didn’t even seem to boost the odds very much, according to some player reports on The Silph Road subreddit.

We don’t know the exact numbers for how rare it is, but the consensus is “very rare.”

Can Kecleon be shiny?

Yep, lucky trainers will be able to find it shiny, as seen below. (Contrary to what Pokémon Mystery Dungeon players may think, shiny Kecleon isn’t purple.)

The shiny rate for Kecleon isn’t 100% known, so we don’t know if it’s a Pokémon with a boosted rate or not. It would make sense for Kecleon to be boosted, since it’s quite rare to find, but players seem to think it’s a normal 1/500 chance shiny spawn.