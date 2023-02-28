 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Slakoth be shiny?

Slakoth is in the spotlight on Feb. 28

By Julia Lee
/ new
A shiny pink Slakoth on a purple gradient background with some sparkles around it

For Feb. 28, 2023, Slakoth will be in the spotlight in Pokémon Go, and you’ll get double candy for catching Pokémon. And yes, Slakoth can be shiny in Pokémon Go!

Slakoth's evolution line compared with their Shiny forms.

Slakoth doesn’t see much use in the game outside of being a pretty OK gym defender. While it’s now outclassed by more offensive Pokémon that can hold gyms better, it’s still considered a fine pick. However, Slakoth’s adorable pink shiny version is a must-have for any shiny collector. The Slakoth family had their shiny debut during a Community Day event in 2019.

Pokémon is about catching ’em all, and in Pokémon Go, that means catching every variant, including rare shiny versions of Pokémon. Every Tuesday in Pokémon Go, players will see a specific Pokémon spawning more frequently during Spotlight Hour, which runs from 6 p.m. to 6:59 p.m. local time. Spotlight Hour is your chance to load up on candy, a chance for high CP Pokémon, and, if you’re lucky, a shiny Pokémon.

Are shiny rates boosted during Spotlight Hour?

Shiny rates do not appear to be boosted during Spotlight Hours, based on data gathered by Pokémon community The Silph Road. However, the sheer number of Pokémon that spawn during the hourlong weekly event will give you an improved chance of clicking on a random shiny. The more Pokémon you click on, the more opportunity you have to catch a shiny Pokémon.

What can I do to attract more shiny Pokémon?

Not much, unfortunately. It appears to be random chance. Shiny Pokémon catch rates are set by developer Niantic, and they are typically only boosted during special events like Community Days or Safari Zones, or in Legendary Raids. There are no consumable items that boost shiny Pokémon rates.

Where can I find a list of available shiny Pokémon?

LeekDuck keeps a list of currently available shiny Pokémon. It’s a helpful visual guide that illustrates what all of the existing shiny Pokémon look like.

For more tips, check out Polygon’s Pokémon Go guides.

