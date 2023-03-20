Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Litten be shiny?

For March 21, 2023, Litten will be in the spotlight in Pokémon Go, and you’ll get double Stardust for catching Pokémon. And no, Litten cannot be shiny in Pokémon Go, (yet)!

Just like how Rowlet was the star of Spotlight Hour last week, Litten is the star this week. Again, it’s not available shiny, and it’ll probably make its shiny debut during a Community Day — which is pretty far off, if we’re judging by the fact that we are only just getting into Kalos region starters.

You should try to grab a Litten with high IVs and hold off on evolving it until its future Community Day. During that event, Litten will likely learn Blast Burn when it’s evolved, which will probably be one of its best attacks.

Pokémon is about catching ’em all, and in Pokémon Go, that means catching every variant, including rare shiny versions of Pokémon. Every Tuesday in Pokémon Go, players will see a specific Pokémon spawning more frequently during Spotlight Hour, which runs from 6 p.m. to 6:59 p.m. local time. Spotlight Hour is your chance to load up on candy, a chance for high CP Pokémon, and, if you’re lucky, a shiny Pokémon.

Are shiny rates boosted during Spotlight Hour?

Shiny rates do not appear to be boosted during Spotlight Hours, based on data gathered by Pokémon community The Silph Road. However, the sheer number of Pokémon that spawn during the hourlong weekly event will give you an improved chance of clicking on a random shiny. The more Pokémon you click on, the more opportunity you have to catch a shiny Pokémon.

What can I do to attract more shiny Pokémon?

Not much, unfortunately. It appears to be random chance. Shiny Pokémon catch rates are set by developer Niantic, and they are typically only boosted during special events like Community Days or Safari Zones, or in Legendary Raids. There are no consumable items that boost shiny Pokémon rates.

Where can I find a list of available shiny Pokémon?

LeekDuck keeps a list of currently available shiny Pokémon. It’s a helpful visual guide that illustrates what all of the existing shiny Pokémon look like.

For more tips, check out Polygon’s Pokémon Go guides.