Pokémon Go Ditto disguises list for March 2023

Which Pokémon can be Ditto?

By Julia Lee
new
Ditto over a blue and green gradient Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Game Freak/The Pokémon Company, Nintendo

Ditto is an elusive Pokémon in Pokémon Go, as it disguises itself and you can’t actually just catch one straight-up.

In order to find Ditto, you’ll want to find the Pokémon that it currently disguises itself as. For example, you may see a Diglett, and it’ll stay a Diglett once you tap on it, but it’s secretly a Ditto. Once you catch that Pokémon, you’ll be met with an “Oh?” prompt, and it’ll turn into a Ditto — if you’re lucky.

Ditto’s chosen disguises changes from time to time, so you’ll want to make sure you know what the disguises are currently if you’re Ditto hunting — specially if you are after a shiny.

Below, we list out the current Ditto disguises.

Pokémon Go Ditto disguises in March 2023

As of March 21, 2023, Ditto can be any of the following:

  • Diglett (Gen 1, Kanto)
  • Grimer (Gen 1, Kanto)
  • Snubbull (Gen 2, Johto)
  • Corphish (Gen 3, Hoenn)
  • Starly (Gen 4, Sinnoh)
  • Roggenrola (Gen 5, Unova)
  • Tympole (Gen 5, Unova)
  • Litleo (Gen 6, Kalos)
From left to right: Diglett, Grimer, Snubbell, Corphish, Starly, Roggenrola, Tympole and Litleo in Pokémon Go
Image: Niantic via Polygon

The last change came during March 2023’s Let’s Go/Team Go Rocket Takeover event.

How to find shiny Ditto in Pokémon Go

There’s a few things to know about Ditto and shiny hunting. For one, if you encounter a shiny Pokémon that can be a Ditto, it will never be a Ditto. Don’t worry, you won’t lose your shiny.

Shiny Ditto with regular Ditto. Shiny Ditto is blue Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

Finding a shiny Ditto is just the luck of the draw. Any Ditto you find and catch has a chance to be shiny and the shiny rates are higher than usual. Expert research group The Silph Road says it’s about a one in 64 chance to be shiny. You’ll just have to get lucky when you find disguised Pokémon.

Shiny Ditto was initially made available to players via a paid Special Research Task set for the Kanto Tour back in 2021, but is now just a regular encounter.

new

