Pokémon Go Ditto disguises list for March 2023

Ditto is an elusive Pokémon in Pokémon Go, as it disguises itself and you can’t actually just catch one straight-up.
In order to find Ditto, you’ll want to find the Pokémon that it currently disguises itself as. For example, you may see a Diglett, and it’ll stay a Diglett once you tap on it, but it’s secretly a Ditto. Once you catch that Pokémon, you’ll be met with an “Oh?” prompt, and it’ll turn into a Ditto — if you’re lucky.
Ditto’s chosen disguises changes from time to time, so you’ll want to make sure you know what the disguises are currently if you’re Ditto hunting — specially if you are after a shiny.
Below, we list out the current Ditto disguises.
Pokémon Go Ditto disguises in March 2023
As of March 21, 2023, Ditto can be any of the following:
- Diglett (Gen 1, Kanto)
- Grimer (Gen 1, Kanto)
- Snubbull (Gen 2, Johto)
- Corphish (Gen 3, Hoenn)
- Starly (Gen 4, Sinnoh)
- Roggenrola (Gen 5, Unova)
- Tympole (Gen 5, Unova)
- Litleo (Gen 6, Kalos)
The last change came during March 2023’s Let’s Go/Team Go Rocket Takeover event.
How to find shiny Ditto in Pokémon Go
There’s a few things to know about Ditto and shiny hunting. For one, if you encounter a shiny Pokémon that can be a Ditto, it will never be a Ditto. Don’t worry, you won’t lose your shiny.
Finding a shiny Ditto is just the luck of the draw. Any Ditto you find and catch has a chance to be shiny and the shiny rates are higher than usual. Expert research group The Silph Road says it’s about a one in 64 chance to be shiny. You’ll just have to get lucky when you find disguised Pokémon.
Shiny Ditto was initially made available to players via a paid Special Research Task set for the Kanto Tour back in 2021, but is now just a regular encounter.
