Pokémon Go ‘Let’s Go’ Special Research Tasks and rewards

Pokémon Go has a new Special Research Task set, titled “Let’s Go,” which is the same name as the event that brought it to the game (confusing!).

The research is free, and you have until June 1 to claim it. Once you log in and start it, it’ll stick around forever, so there’s no rush in completing it. The rewards are completely fine and the tasks are easy enough to complete, so it’s worth completing as you play your usual amount of Pokémon Go. No need for a specific grind (so far, at least).

Below, we list out the steps to the “Let’s Go” Special Research.

Let’s Go step 1 of 6

Catch 10 Pokémon (5 Poké Balls)

Make 10 curveball throws (5 Razz Berries)

Power up Pokémon 5 times (1,000 Stardust)

Rewards: 1,500 XP, Mankey encounter

Let’s Go step 2 of 6

Catch 15 Pokémon (10 Poké Balls)

Make 10 great throws (5 Pinap Berries)

Transfer 20 Pokémon (5 Great Balls)

Rewards: 2,000 XP, Meditite encounter

Let’s Go step 3 of 6

Power up Pokémon 10 times (10 Great Balls)

Make 7 great throws (1 Lure Module)

Defeat a Team Go Rocket grunt (3 Revives)

Rewards: 2,500 XP, Machoke encounter

Let’s Go step 4 of 6

Professor Willow is currently performing an investigation regarding this research. Check back for more details soon. (500 XP)

Rewards: 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust

The later steps of this research set will show up during another event before the season ends. We’ll update this guide once more steps have been revealed.