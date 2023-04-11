 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Can Shellder be shiny in Pokémon Go?

Yes, you can find shiny Shellder in Pokémon Go

By Julia Lee
A little shiny, orange Cloyster in Pokémon Go on a purple background Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

Shellder, the water-type bivalve Pokémon from Kanto, can be found in the wild in Pokémon Go. Yes, Shellder can be shiny in Pokémon Go!

Shiny Shellder and Cloyster in Pokémon Go with their regular forms. Shiny Shellder is orange and shiny Cloyster is blue. Graphic: Julia Lee/Polygon | Source images: Niantic

Cloyster doesn’t see much use in raids, as there’s many ice- and water-type Pokémon that do significantly more damage than it. However, Cloyster does see some usage in Ultra League PvP at times.

Other than that, though, these are just cute Pokédex fillers with pretty good shiny versions.

What is the shiny rate for Shellder in Pokémon Go?

As per The Silph Road, the shiny rate for Pokémon on a regular day is approximately one in 500. Shellder is not a Pokémon that gets a “permaboost” (meaning that it’s a rare spawn and thus gets a boosted shiny rate).

What can I do to attract more shiny Pokémon?

Not much, unfortunately. It appears to be random chance. Shiny Pokémon catch rates are set by developer Niantic, and they are typically only boosted during special events like Community Days or Safari Zones, or in Legendary Raids. There are no consumable items that boost shiny Pokémon rates.

Where can I find a list of available shiny Pokémon?

LeekDuck keeps a list of currently available shiny Pokémon. It’s a helpful visual guide that illustrates what all of the existing shiny Pokémon look like.

For more tips, check out Polygon’s Pokémon Go guides.

